Austin Championship Set For Monday Finish Due To Inclement Weather

The PGA Tour has confirmed that the final round of the inaugural Austin Championship will be played on Monday after inclement weather left the course unplayable on Sunday.

The tournament, which is taking place at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa's Fazio Canyons Course in Texas, is the penultimate event of the FedExCup Fall, with players battling for the title and points in the race to secure full PGA Tour status for 2027.

In a statement, the PGA Tour confirmed that the final round will begin at 8.30am ET (1.30pm GMT) on Monday, with players going out in groups of three from the first and 10th tees.

The final groups will tee off at 10.31am ET (3.31pm GMT), with the Golf Channel airing coverage between 1pm and 4pm ET (6pm and 9pm GMT).

Official statement from the PGA Tour on the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. https://t.co/V7LDTXeitANovember 15, 2026

The prospects of play on Sunday had appeared almost as gloomy as the weather from Saturday evening.

Following the third round, the PGA Tour announced that Sunday's tee times had been brought forward, with players set to go out in groups of three from the first and 10th tees.

On Sunday morning, it was also announced that preferred lies would be in effect for the final round.

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However, heavy rain delayed the anticipated 8.00am ET (1.00pm GMT) start, and despite the prospect of drier conditions as the day continued, the final round wasn’t able to begin, with the announcement that it would be held on Monday coming at around 2.40pm ET (7.40pm GMT).

The tournament is poised for a tight final round, with Trace Crowe leading on 14-under, one clear of Chad Ramey, defending champion Sami Valimaki and Erik van Rooyen.

Trace Crowe leads by one shot at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

The battle to gain enough points to finish the season in the top 100 of the FedExCup standings is also intensifying.

Those who do so will guarantee a PGA Tour card for the 2027 season, with the likes of Ramey, Billy Horschel and Marco Penge all hoping to boost their chances with a strong finish.