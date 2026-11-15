Austin Championship Set For Monday Finish Due To Inclement Weather

The PGA Tour has confirmed that the final round of the inaugural Austin Championship will be played on Monday after inclement weather left the course unplayable on Sunday.
The tournament, which is taking place at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa's Fazio Canyons Course in Texas, is the penultimate event of the FedExCup Fall, with players battling for the title and points in the race to secure full PGA Tour status for 2027.
In a statement, the PGA Tour confirmed that the final round will begin at 8.30am ET (1.30pm GMT) on Monday, with players going out in groups of three from the first and 10th tees.
The final groups will tee off at 10.31am ET (3.31pm GMT), with the Golf Channel airing coverage between 1pm and 4pm ET (6pm and 9pm GMT).
The prospects of play on Sunday had appeared almost as gloomy as the weather from Saturday evening.
Following the third round, the PGA Tour announced that Sunday's tee times had been brought forward, with players set to go out in groups of three from the first and 10th tees.
On Sunday morning, it was also announced that preferred lies would be in effect for the final round.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
However, heavy rain delayed the anticipated 8.00am ET (1.00pm GMT) start, and despite the prospect of drier conditions as the day continued, the final round wasn’t able to begin, with the announcement that it would be held on Monday coming at around 2.40pm ET (7.40pm GMT).
The tournament is poised for a tight final round, with Trace Crowe leading on 14-under, one clear of Chad Ramey, defending champion Sami Valimaki and Erik van Rooyen.
The battle to gain enough points to finish the season in the top 100 of the FedExCup standings is also intensifying.
Those who do so will guarantee a PGA Tour card for the 2027 season, with the likes of Ramey, Billy Horschel and Marco Penge all hoping to boost their chances with a strong finish.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.