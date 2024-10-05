LIV Golf Leaderboard At The 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is one of the players favorite competitions of the year, as the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns are used for the first three days, before the final day of action returns to the Old Course.

A number of big names are present in Scotland, such as Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, as well as 14 LIV Golfers, who are in the field for various reasons, such as Ryder Cup qualification and tournament invites.

Amongst those names are five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, Legion XIII teammates Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, and upcoming stars in the game like David Puig and Eugenio Chacarra.

As mentioned, 14 players from the circuit are present and, after 36 holes, it's Hatton who is the highest placed LIV Golfer. The Englishman sits at 11-under-par after a seven-under-par at Carnoustie and four-under 68 at Kingsbarns. On Saturday, he plays the Old Course and will look to close the three shot gap to the leaders - Nicolas Colsaerts and Cameron John.

One shot behind Hatton is Peter Uihlein, who carded a three-under 69 at St Andrews and seven-under 65 at Carnoustie. The American is at 10-under, with Koepka just one back at nine-under, following an excellent 64 at Kingsbarns on Friday. Along with Koepka, former Alfred Dunhill Links Championship winner, Branden Grace, is also at nine-under for the tournament.

Hatton has claimed back-to-back wins at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2016 and 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four LIV players are sat around the top 20 and, at eight-under for the event is Rahm, who missed out on a fourth Open de Espana title last week following a playoff defeat to fellow countryman, Angel Hidalgo.

Behind the Spaniard is Dean Burmester at seven-under-par, whist Patrick Reed and Puig are at six-under through 36 holes and will need good days to make sure they make the 54 hole cut and a spot at St Andrews on Sunday.

Amongst those who need low scores on Saturday are Louis Oosthuizen, who is three-under, as is Talor Gooch. Behind the duo is Matt Jones (two-under), Caleb Surratt (Level), Chacarra (Level) and Hudson Swafford (six-over-par).