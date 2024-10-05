LIV Golf Leaderboard At The 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

There are 14 LIV Golfers present at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with a number of them in contention as the tournament heads into the weekend

Tyrrell Hatton, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm watch their golf shots
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is one of the players favorite competitions of the year, as the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns are used for the first three days, before the final day of action returns to the Old Course.

A number of big names are present in Scotland, such as Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, as well as 14 LIV Golfers, who are in the field for various reasons, such as Ryder Cup qualification and tournament invites.

Amongst those names are five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, Legion XIII teammates Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, and upcoming stars in the game like David Puig and Eugenio Chacarra. 

As mentioned, 14 players from the circuit are present and, after 36 holes, it's Hatton who is the highest placed LIV Golfer. The Englishman sits at 11-under-par after a seven-under-par at Carnoustie and four-under 68 at Kingsbarns. On Saturday, he plays the Old Course and will look to close the three shot gap to the leaders - Nicolas Colsaerts and Cameron John.

One shot behind Hatton is Peter Uihlein, who carded a three-under 69 at St Andrews and seven-under 65 at Carnoustie. The American is at 10-under, with Koepka just one back at nine-under, following an excellent 64 at Kingsbarns on Friday. Along with Koepka, former Alfred Dunhill Links Championship winner, Branden Grace, is also at nine-under for the tournament.

Tyrrell Hatton hits a tee shot off the 18th hole at St Andrews

Hatton has claimed back-to-back wins at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2016 and 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Four LIV players are sat around the top 20 and, at eight-under for the event is Rahm, who missed out on a fourth Open de Espana title last week following a playoff defeat to fellow countryman, Angel Hidalgo.

Behind the Spaniard is Dean Burmester at seven-under-par, whist Patrick Reed and Puig are at six-under through 36 holes and will need good days to make sure they make the 54 hole cut and a spot at St Andrews on Sunday.

Amongst those who need low scores on Saturday are Louis Oosthuizen, who is three-under, as is Talor Gooch. Behind the duo is Matt Jones (two-under), Caleb Surratt (Level), Chacarra (Level) and Hudson Swafford (six-over-par).

  • T9th: -11 Tyrrell Hatton
  • T13th: -10 Peter Uihlein
  • T21st: -9 Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace
  • T28th: -8 Jon Rahm
  • T37th: -7 Dean Burmester
  • T49th: -6 David Puig, Patrick Reed
  • T95th: -3 Louis Oosthuizen, Talor Gooch
  • T113th: -2 Matt Jones
  • T138th: E Caleb Surratt, Eugenio Chacarra
  • 162nd: +6 Hudson Swafford
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸