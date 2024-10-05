LIV Golf Leaderboard At The 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
There are 14 LIV Golfers present at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with a number of them in contention as the tournament heads into the weekend
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is one of the players favorite competitions of the year, as the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns are used for the first three days, before the final day of action returns to the Old Course.
A number of big names are present in Scotland, such as Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, as well as 14 LIV Golfers, who are in the field for various reasons, such as Ryder Cup qualification and tournament invites.
Amongst those names are five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, Legion XIII teammates Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, and upcoming stars in the game like David Puig and Eugenio Chacarra.
As mentioned, 14 players from the circuit are present and, after 36 holes, it's Hatton who is the highest placed LIV Golfer. The Englishman sits at 11-under-par after a seven-under-par at Carnoustie and four-under 68 at Kingsbarns. On Saturday, he plays the Old Course and will look to close the three shot gap to the leaders - Nicolas Colsaerts and Cameron John.
One shot behind Hatton is Peter Uihlein, who carded a three-under 69 at St Andrews and seven-under 65 at Carnoustie. The American is at 10-under, with Koepka just one back at nine-under, following an excellent 64 at Kingsbarns on Friday. Along with Koepka, former Alfred Dunhill Links Championship winner, Branden Grace, is also at nine-under for the tournament.
Four LIV players are sat around the top 20 and, at eight-under for the event is Rahm, who missed out on a fourth Open de Espana title last week following a playoff defeat to fellow countryman, Angel Hidalgo.
Behind the Spaniard is Dean Burmester at seven-under-par, whist Patrick Reed and Puig are at six-under through 36 holes and will need good days to make sure they make the 54 hole cut and a spot at St Andrews on Sunday.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Amongst those who need low scores on Saturday are Louis Oosthuizen, who is three-under, as is Talor Gooch. Behind the duo is Matt Jones (two-under), Caleb Surratt (Level), Chacarra (Level) and Hudson Swafford (six-over-par).
LIV GOLF LEADERBOARD AT THE ALFRED DUNHILL LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP
- T9th: -11 Tyrrell Hatton
- T13th: -10 Peter Uihlein
- T21st: -9 Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace
- T28th: -8 Jon Rahm
- T37th: -7 Dean Burmester
- T49th: -6 David Puig, Patrick Reed
- T95th: -3 Louis Oosthuizen, Talor Gooch
- T113th: -2 Matt Jones
- T138th: E Caleb Surratt, Eugenio Chacarra
- 162nd: +6 Hudson Swafford
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'I Don't Think Bob's Too Impressed' - Watch MacIntyre's Reaction As Rory McIlroy Drives The Green
Robert MacIntyre was clearly unimpressed as Rory McIlroy drove the green on a par four at Kingsbarns, as he was just lining up a putt at the time
By Paul Higham Published
-
Kevin Velo Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about the PGA Tour pro via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jay Monahan And Yasir Al-Rumayyan All Smiles As They Share A Round At The Dunhill
Perhaps a PGA Tour and Saudi PIF deal could be close to a breakthrough after Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan's round of golf together
By Paul Higham Published
-
Billy Horschel Admits Surprise Over Level Of ‘Disinterest’ Golf Civil War Has Created
The American admits to being surprised by how much apathy has been created as a result of the fractures at the top of the men’s game
By Mike Hall Published
-
'We'll Know A Lot More By Year's End' - Rory McIlroy Hopes Tour Bosses' Shared Tee Time Can Expedite Pro Golf Peace Deal
The World No.3 is set to play with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV Golf League chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Don't Think The DP World Tour Should Have Gone With The PGA Tour' - Matt Fitzpatrick Critical Of Strategic Alliance
The 2022 US Open champion thinks the DP World Tour made an error when it formed a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times: Rounds One, Two And Three
A world-class field, including the best of the DP World Tour, top PGA Tour pros and 14 LIV Golf stars, tee it up at three iconic courses
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jay Monahan And Yasir Al-Rumayyan Paired Together At Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
The PGA Tour commissioner and PIF governor have been paired together in the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
How Much It Costs To Play All 3 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Courses
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is held on three of Scotland’s best courses – here’s how much it costs to play each
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Are So Many LIV Golfers Allowed To Play At The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?
14 players who regularly ply their trade on the PIF-funded circuit are due to be in action in Scotland on the DP World Tour this week
By Jonny Leighfield Published