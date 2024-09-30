Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Some of the highest-profile names in the game compete for one of the largest purses on the DP World Tour this season

Rory McIlroy takes a shot at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
Rory McIlroy is looking for victory after two successive runner-up finishes on the DP World Tour
Mike Hall
The DP World Tour visits Scotland for a unique tournament taking place at three of the nation’s most revered courses - the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

That’s not the only unusual aspect of the event. It also features two distinct competitions, a 72-hole strokeplay professional tournament and a team event, which sees amateurs – including some very familiar faces – playing alongside the professionals.

There is also one of the largest payouts on the DP World Tour this season, with the professionals competing for a share of a $5m purse, the fifth highest of the season so far.

Last year, 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick won the $850,000 top prize after he beat Marcus Armitage and Ryan Fox by three shots in a Monday finish in an event that was reduced to 54 holes after rain made play impossible on Saturday and Sunday.

Matt Fitzpatrick with the trophy on the Swilcan Bridge after his win in the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2023 title after beating Marcus Armitage and Ryan Fox

It wasn’t the only success Fitzpatrick enjoyed that week. He also won the team event with his mother, Susan.

This year’s strokeplay winner will earn the same figure as Fitzpatrick, while the runner-up will bank $528,000. Meanwhile, all of the top 10 are set for a six-figure payday.

There are also 5,000 Race to Dubai ranking points available as players compete for the chance to finish in the top 70 of the standings to make the lucrative season-closing DP World Tour Playoffs.

Even those who miss out can ensure a DP World Tour card for next season by finishing in the top 110, while for those finishing in the top 10, a PGA Tour card awaits for those who don’t already have one.

Below is the prize money payout for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$850,000
2nd$550,000
3rd$315,000
4th$250,000
5th$212,000
6th$175,000
7th$150,000
8th$125,000
9th$112,000
10th$100,000
11th$92,000
12th$86,000
13th$80,500
14th$76,500
15th$73,500
16th$70,500
17th$67,500
18th$67,500
19th$64,500
20th$60,000
21st$58,000
22nd$56,500
23rd$55,000
24th$53,500
25th$52,000
26th$50,500
27th$49,000
28th$47,500
29th$46,000
30th$44,500
31st$43,000
32nd$41,500
33rd$40,000
34th$38,500
35th$37,000
36th$35,500
37th$34,500
38th$33,500
39th$32,500
40th$31,500
41st$30,500
42nd$29,500
43rd$28,500
44th$27,500
45th$26,500
46th$25,500
47th$24,500
48th$23,500
49th$22,500
50th$21,500
51st$20,500
52nd$19,500
53rd$18,500
54th$17,500
55th$17,000
56th$16,500
57th$16,000
58th$15,500
59th$15,000
60th$14,500
61st$14,000
62nd$13,500
63rd$13,000
64th$12,500
65th$12,000
66th$11,500
67th$11,000
68th$10,500
69th$10,000
70th$9,500

Brooks Koepka takes a shot at LIV Golf Chicago

Brooks Koepka is one of several LIV golfer competing

Matt Fitzpatrick is one of the biggest names in the field as he defends his title, but much of the attention will be on Rory McIlroy, who returns to action following his playoff defeat to Billy Horschel in the BMW PGA Championship.

That came a week after McIlroy had another near miss with runner-up at the Irish Open, so he’ll be eager to close out victory this week. Horschel also plays, looking to build on that success at Wentworth with the 12th professional victory of his career.

Another player in the field who recently suffered a playoff defeat is LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm. Angel Hidalgo, who also plays, beat him on the second extra hole at the Open de Espana. 

Jon Rahm acknowledges the crowd at the Open de Espana

Jon Rahm is looking to bounce back from playoff defeat at the Open de Espana

Other LIV golfers in the field include five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and Rahm’s Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton, who won the event in 2016 and 2017.

One PGA Tour pro who will be particularly keen to perform well this week is local hero Robert MacIntyre, who has two wins this year. For the team part of the event, the Scot is playing alongside his caddie for one of those victories, dad Dougie, who carried his bag at his RBC Canadian Open success.

Other big names competing this week include Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hojgaard and his brother, Rasmus, whose late surge was enough to beat McIlroy at the Irish Open. Danny Willett, who was the 2021 champion, also plays.

As for the famous faces appearing in the team competition, they include former soccer stars Gareth Bale, Ruud Gullit and Jamie Redknapp, former NHL quarterback John Elway and former England cricketers Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen.

What Is The Prize Money For The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?

Players are competing for a $5m purse, an identical figure to the 2023 tournament. The winner will receive $850,000, with the runner-up claiming $550,000. 

Which Celebrities Are In The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?

There are a host of celebrities who made their names in other sports in the team contest, including former Real Madrid soccer star Gareth Bale, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, former NHL star John Elway, Sir Steve Redgrave, who famously won five consecutive golf medals at the Olympics, former jockey Sir Anthony McCoy and surfer Kelly Slater.

Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

