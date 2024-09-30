Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The DP World Tour visits Scotland for a unique tournament taking place at three of the nation’s most revered courses - the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

That’s not the only unusual aspect of the event. It also features two distinct competitions, a 72-hole strokeplay professional tournament and a team event, which sees amateurs – including some very familiar faces – playing alongside the professionals.

There is also one of the largest payouts on the DP World Tour this season, with the professionals competing for a share of a $5m purse, the fifth highest of the season so far.

Last year, 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick won the $850,000 top prize after he beat Marcus Armitage and Ryan Fox by three shots in a Monday finish in an event that was reduced to 54 holes after rain made play impossible on Saturday and Sunday.

Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2023 title after beating Marcus Armitage and Ryan Fox (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn’t the only success Fitzpatrick enjoyed that week. He also won the team event with his mother, Susan.

This year’s strokeplay winner will earn the same figure as Fitzpatrick, while the runner-up will bank $528,000. Meanwhile, all of the top 10 are set for a six-figure payday.

There are also 5,000 Race to Dubai ranking points available as players compete for the chance to finish in the top 70 of the standings to make the lucrative season-closing DP World Tour Playoffs.

Even those who miss out can ensure a DP World Tour card for next season by finishing in the top 110, while for those finishing in the top 10, a PGA Tour card awaits for those who don’t already have one.

Below is the prize money payout for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $850,000 2nd $550,000 3rd $315,000 4th $250,000 5th $212,000 6th $175,000 7th $150,000 8th $125,000 9th $112,000 10th $100,000 11th $92,000 12th $86,000 13th $80,500 14th $76,500 15th $73,500 16th $70,500 17th $67,500 18th $67,500 19th $64,500 20th $60,000 21st $58,000 22nd $56,500 23rd $55,000 24th $53,500 25th $52,000 26th $50,500 27th $49,000 28th $47,500 29th $46,000 30th $44,500 31st $43,000 32nd $41,500 33rd $40,000 34th $38,500 35th $37,000 36th $35,500 37th $34,500 38th $33,500 39th $32,500 40th $31,500 41st $30,500 42nd $29,500 43rd $28,500 44th $27,500 45th $26,500 46th $25,500 47th $24,500 48th $23,500 49th $22,500 50th $21,500 51st $20,500 52nd $19,500 53rd $18,500 54th $17,500 55th $17,000 56th $16,500 57th $16,000 58th $15,500 59th $15,000 60th $14,500 61st $14,000 62nd $13,500 63rd $13,000 64th $12,500 65th $12,000 66th $11,500 67th $11,000 68th $10,500 69th $10,000 70th $9,500

Brooks Koepka is one of several LIV golfer competing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick is one of the biggest names in the field as he defends his title, but much of the attention will be on Rory McIlroy, who returns to action following his playoff defeat to Billy Horschel in the BMW PGA Championship.

That came a week after McIlroy had another near miss with runner-up at the Irish Open, so he’ll be eager to close out victory this week. Horschel also plays, looking to build on that success at Wentworth with the 12th professional victory of his career.

Another player in the field who recently suffered a playoff defeat is LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm. Angel Hidalgo, who also plays, beat him on the second extra hole at the Open de Espana.

Jon Rahm is looking to bounce back from playoff defeat at the Open de Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other LIV golfers in the field include five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and Rahm’s Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton, who won the event in 2016 and 2017.

One PGA Tour pro who will be particularly keen to perform well this week is local hero Robert MacIntyre, who has two wins this year. For the team part of the event, the Scot is playing alongside his caddie for one of those victories, dad Dougie, who carried his bag at his RBC Canadian Open success.

Other big names competing this week include Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hojgaard and his brother, Rasmus, whose late surge was enough to beat McIlroy at the Irish Open. Danny Willett, who was the 2021 champion, also plays.

As for the famous faces appearing in the team competition, they include former soccer stars Gareth Bale, Ruud Gullit and Jamie Redknapp, former NHL quarterback John Elway and former England cricketers Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen.

