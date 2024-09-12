Which DP World Tour Events Is Jon Rahm Playing In?
The LIV Golf player has entered three DP World Tour events before the end of the season in a bid to keep his eligibility for the 2025 Ryder Cup
LIV Golfer Jon Rahm is set to compete in three DP World Tour events this year as he hopes to be eligible to make his fourth Ryder Cup appearance for Europe in 2025.
The former Masters and US Open champion has now officially entered the Open de Espana later this month, as well the Dunhill Links Championship and the Andalucia Masters in October.
In order to maintain his DP World Tour membership – one of the criteria for Ryder Cup eligibility – Rahm must play four events a year outside of the Majors on the European circuit.
Since making his big-money move to LIV Golf in December last year, Rahm has only played in one DP World Tour event in 2024, with the Spaniard’s participation at the Paris Olympics counting as one.
He has also faced fines from the DP World Tour due to his move to LIV, which Rahm has so far refused to pay – initially a barrier that would have kept him from being able to play his remaining three events this year.
However, Rahm improved his chances of being at Bethpage Black next year by appealing those fines before the deadline, which would, in theory, allow him to compete under the DP World Tour’s regulations.
Speaking ahead of LIV’s individual finale in Chicago, Rahm said he is “still talking to the DP World Tour” when asked if he intends to meet his commitment to the European circuit.
“I intend to play in Spain. I'm entered into the tournament. We entered a long time ago. Whether they let me play or not is a different thing,” he said on Wednesday.
“I'm not a big fan of the fines. I think I've been outspoken about that. I don't intend to pay the fines, and we keep trying to have a discussion with them about how we can make this happen.
“I've said many times, I don't go to the Spanish Open for the glory or anything else. I think it's my duty to Spanish golf to be there, and I also want to play in Sotogrande [at the Andalucia Masters]. At that point, it would almost be doing not only me but Spanish golf a disservice by not letting me play. That’s why we're trying to talk to them to make that happen.
“I would also love to play the Dunhill. I have a good friend who asked me to play, and [tournament organizer] Johan [Rupert] has been a great ambassador for the game of golf. I would love to be able to play all those events.”
With no date set for when his appeal over the sanctions from the DP World Tour will be heard, Rahm – who has been outspoken about his desire to represent Europe for the fourth time in 2025 – now looks set to compete in those three DP World Tour events and keep his eligibility for the Ryder Cup alive.
A DP World Tour spokesperson said this week: “Jon Rahm has a pending appeal against sanctions imposed on him and in accordance with the DP World Tour’s Regulations, he is eligible to participate in the acciona Open de España presented by Madrid later this month.”
Speaking ahead of the British Masters earlier this month, Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald said he hopes to have Rahm available for next year’s event, but only if he plays by the rules set by the DP World Tour.
“I've had many conversations with Jon,” Donald said. “He absolutely knows what the deal is. He knew when he signed for LIV what the policies were on the DP World Tour. He has to play four events in a season to be eligible. And he can pay the fines, or he can appeal like some of the guys have. It's really up to him to do that.
“I hope very much that he does and becomes eligible. He certainly mentioned at the PGA Championship he was willing to do whatever it took to commit to me and the team.”
Jon Rahm's Three DP World Tour Events In 2024
- Open de Espana at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid (September 26-29)
- Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews (October 3-6)
- Andalucia Masters at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande (October 19-22)
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
