Saudi Super League Venues Revealed - London To Host First Event In June

With the news that the Saudi Super League will begin in June, attention turns to the venues selected for its debut season.

The series has been rumoured for months and has caused a huge amount of controversy. Meanwhile, the timing of the first event, which takes place the week before the US Open, is sure to cause more friction. The eight-tournament series runs from 9 June to 30 October and will comprise seven regular season events and a Team Championship grand finale Match Play.

The USA hosts the bulk of the regular tournaments, with the other three events shared between venues in England, Thailand and Saudi Arabia. The competition, which features a maximum 48 players competing over three days and 54 holes per event, gets under way on 9 June at the Centurion Club in London. The last of the regular events will be played between 14 October and 16 October in Saudi Arabian capital Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf Club, which also hosts the Saudi International. The series concludes with the Team Championship between 28 October and 30 October, with the venue to be announced at a later date.

Below is the full list of confirmed dates and venues.

Saudi Super League Venues