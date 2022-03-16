Saudi Super League Venues Revealed - London To Host First Event In June
The inaugural series will take place across four countries, including England and the USA
With the news that the Saudi Super League will begin in June, attention turns to the venues selected for its debut season.
The series has been rumoured for months and has caused a huge amount of controversy. Meanwhile, the timing of the first event, which takes place the week before the US Open, is sure to cause more friction. The eight-tournament series runs from 9 June to 30 October and will comprise seven regular season events and a Team Championship grand finale Match Play.
The USA hosts the bulk of the regular tournaments, with the other three events shared between venues in England, Thailand and Saudi Arabia. The competition, which features a maximum 48 players competing over three days and 54 holes per event, gets under way on 9 June at the Centurion Club in London. The last of the regular events will be played between 14 October and 16 October in Saudi Arabian capital Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf Club, which also hosts the Saudi International. The series concludes with the Team Championship between 28 October and 30 October, with the venue to be announced at a later date.
Below is the full list of confirmed dates and venues.
Saudi Super League Venues
- June 9 – 11: Centurion Golf Club – London
- July 1 – 3: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club – Portland
- July 29 – 31: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster – New Jersey
- September 2 – 4: The International – Boston
- September 16 – 18: Rich Harvest Farms – Chicago
- October 7 – 9: Stonehill Golf Club – Bangkok
- October 14 – 16: Royal Greens Golf Club – Jeddah
- October 28 – 30: Team Championship
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
