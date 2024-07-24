What Happens To LIV Golfers That Get Relegated?
Players who finish 49th and below will be relegated from the 2024 LIV Golf League - what will happen to them?
The lucrative LIV Golf League is great for pros who are playing well, with huge money up for grabs, one fewer round to play each week and no stressing over missing the cut - but many pros face the prospect of relegation if they don't play well.
The bottom players lose their spot on their respective teams to be replaced by new signings or new qualifiers for the next season.
There are 54 players in the 2024 LIV Golf League, and those who finish 49th and below will be relegated - although team captains are exempt, so essentially the lowest-finishing non-captains see their LIV status wiped.
This is an increase on the 2023 season, where just four players were relegated. Chase Koepka, James Piot, Sihwan Kim and Jediah Morgan were all replaced on the 54-hole tour.
While relegated players are no longer LIV Golf League members, they do have the opportunity to earn their way straight back thanks to the LIV Golf Promotions event, with all relegated players gaining entry into the three-day shootout.
So what happened to them?
Three of the four relegated pros teed it up in the Promotions event in Abu Dhabi last year but failed to earn their way back, and they've all had slightly different years in 2024.
Essentially LIV's relegated players earn status on the Asian Tour, which is a partner of LIV's, so the relegated players have a place to play once they lose their status.
The PIF-funded circuit has invested in the Asian Tour's International Series, which awards its season-ending winner a place in LIV Golf.
They can't go and play on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour due to the US circuit suspending any player for 12 months after playing in a LIV event. They can, however, play on the DP World Tour, although they would need to qualify to earn their cards or entry into individual tournaments.
They can also play on non-PGA Tour affiliated tours, and may well get sponsor's invites due to formerly being LIV Golf players. Sihwan Kim has played twice on the Korean PGA Tour this year while Jediah Morgan has also played on the PGA Tour of Australasia in 2024.
The relegated players may also have been reserves during the 2024 season, where they travel with the circuit and are poised to jump in and replace any injured players.
Of the four relegated players, Jediah Morgan has been the most active with eight starts this year. Sihwan Kim has played seven times, James Piot has played four times and Chase Koepka is yet to play.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
