Frederik Kjettrup Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Danish Golfer
Find out more about Danish LIV golfer, Frederik Kjettrup via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
Frederik Kjettrup is an immensely-talented Danish professional golfer who plays in the LIV Golf League for Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC. Discover more about his life and career so far via these facts.
FREDERIK KJETTRUP FACTS
1. Frederik Kjettrup was born in Aabybro, Denmark on January 2, 2000. When he is not in Tallahassee, Florida, he still lives in the Danish town, which is located in the north of the country.
2. His parents are called Hanna Kjettrup and Orla Emanuel Knudsen. His brother is named Nicolaj Kjettrup.
3. His surname is pronounced 'KETCH-rupp'.
4. He has represented Denmark in a variety of amateur solo and team competitions since 2017, including four times at the European Amateur Team Championship. In the 2021 event, Kjettrup helped the Danes to victory.
5. As an amateur, Kjettrup won six amateur titles before college - including both the Danish National Stroke Play Championship and Danish National Match Play Championship. 2018 was his most successful year, landing three trophies.
6. Kjettrup has made a hole-in-one three times in his life, two of which were on the short course at Seminole.
7. Kjettrup attended Florida State University between 2021 and 2024 and was on the same men's golf team as Luke Clanton between 2023-24.
8. Among his greatest achievements at college include owning the second lowest scoring average of all time at FSU (71.29), recording the most rounds of 64 or lower in program history (four times), and becoming a three-time All-American.
9. While at FSU, he won three titles - the 2022 All-American Intercollegiate, the 2023 Watersound Invitational, and the 2024 ACC Championship Stroke Play.
10. Kjettrup qualified for the 2024 US Open via 36-hole Final Qualifying. Unfortunately, he missed the cut by a single stroke at Pinehurst No.2.
11. He says the best round of golf he ever produced was a 62 (-8) during a tournament in Denmark which also saw winds of 25-30mph.
12. At the end of his college career, Kjettrup finished eighth in the PGA Tour University Rankings to earn conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour and full exemption to PGA Tour Americas.
13. He turned pro in 2024 and consequently won his first two professional events on the PGA Tour Americas - the Beachlands Victoria Open and then the ATB Classic.
14. Kjettrup has three pro wins in total, with his most recent being the CRMC Championship in September 2024 on the PGA Tour Americas. That arrived in his eighth pro start.
15. In December 2024, he opted to sign for Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC in the LIV Golf League.
A post shared by Cleeks GC (@cleeks_gc)
A photo posted by on
16. Before leaving for LIV Golf, Kjettrup had earned $147,419 in 10 events (nine PGA Tour Americas, one US Open).
17. Seeing people succeed, "especially ones close to me", is what Kjettrup says inspires him.
18. The favorite club in Kjettrup's bag is his 60-degree wedge.
19. His favorite genre of music is rap/hip-hop.
20. Kjettrup says his dream course to play would be Augusta National - home of The Masters.
FREDERIK KJETTRUP BIO
|Born
|January 2, 2000 - Aabybro, Denmark
|College
|Florida State University
|Turned Pro
|2024
|Former Tour
|PGA Tour Americas
|Current Tour
|LIV Golf League
|Pro Wins
|3
|Highest OWGR
|209th
FREDERIK KJETTRUP PRO WINS
|Tour
|Event
|Winning Score
|PGA Tour Americas
|2024 Beachlands Victoria Open
|-21 (one stroke)
|PGA Tour Americas
|2024 ATB Classic
|-16 (one stroke)
|PGA Tour Americas
|2024 CRMC Championship
|-24 (two strokes)
