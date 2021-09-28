Last Chance For Fans To Enter Ticket Ballot For 150th Open at St Andrews

It's not too late to be in with a chance of watching the world's best compete in the Home of Golf in 2022

For fans of The Open eager to attend the 150th edition of golf’s oldest championship next year at the Home of Golf, St Andrews, Monday, October 4 is the last chance to apply for tickets.

Around 1.2 million tickets have been applied for since the launch of the ticket ballot in July, demonstrating the huge interest among golf fans to be part of the historic Championship.

Entering the ticket ballot is the only way for fans to secure a place at the renowned Old Course to see the world’s best golfers in action during the 150th staging of The Open, golf’s original championship.

The action-packed week on the east coast of Scotland runs from July 10-17, 2022.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The R&A, said: “We want to ensure that as many fans as possible have a chance to be a part of this momentous occasion at St Andrews next year and so we are reminding them that the deadline for the ticket ballot is fast approaching.

“While we have already received thousands of ticket applications from throughout the UK and around the world, the ballot process ensures that everyone has a fair and equitable opportunity to secure a ticket for The 150th Open.

“The excitement is building for what will be a marvellous celebration and another remarkable milestone in the history of one of the world’s great sporting events.”

A ticket ballot was launched for the first time to give as many fans as possible the opportunity to register for tickets for The 150th Open.

Ticket prices are £95 for an adult on Championship Days and range from £20 to £50 on practice days.

The R&A is fully committed to encouraging more children and young people to attend The Open and free tickets will be available to children through the successful and long-running “Kids go Free” programme, while half-price youth tickets are available for 16-24 year-olds.

Fans can sign up to The One Club now to register their details and submit an application for tickets to attend next year’s Open at St Andrews.