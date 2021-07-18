Jordan Spieth revealed that his bogey-bogey finish in the third round of The Open left him wanting to break something.

“Is There Something I Can Break?” – Jordan Spieth After Third Round Finish

The three-time Major winner had been three-under-par through 16 holes during his third round, before two three putts on the 17th and 18th dropped him three shots back of leader, Louis Oosthuizen.

After completing his final round at Royal St. George’s, Spieth revealed that “the finish yesterday, was about as upset as I’ve taken a finish of a round to the house.

“I walked in and wanted to — I said, Is there something that I can break? I knew that was so important because I would have been in the final group.

“It was probably after dinner (getting over third round finish). I was 60 yards out in the fairway and made bogey on 17. Then I had a good look straight up the hill on 18. I finished 2-over on those holes, which was frustrating.

“It would have been three of us separated by at least three shots from the field and I would have been in the final group. So it was kind of a double whammy there where you feel like you’re not worried about someone going low behind you as much and you feel in control when you’re in the final group.

“So that was a new one for me, but I would say after dinner. What good does it do to be upset? You come out today, and I kind of came out with, yes, I should be leading the tournament. That’s how I felt.

“I really felt like I played well enough to win and made a couple of really dumb mistakes that possibly, if I had maybe played the week before, I wouldn’t have made.

“Like just stepping in and missing a couple footer on 18 yesterday, not really thinking about it. But at the same time, I did everything I could in the past few hours to win this championship.”

The 2017 Open Champion had started his final round badly, with two bogies at the 4th and 6th placing him further away from the leaders Louis Oosthuizen and Collin Morikawa.

That was until a stunning eight hole stretch of six-under-par put the American right back into contention.

“I’m proud of going 6-under in the last 12 in this golf tournament and putting some pressure on Collin. Since he made a big par save on 10, made a putt up the ridge on 14 and a par save on 15. I needed a break, and I didn’t get it from him. I did all I could.”