Keegan Bradley Among Latest TGL Recruits Ahead Of Debut Season

Rory McIlroy and Tigers Woods' new, tech-infused golf league, TGL, has announced their latest three signings with Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala and Cameron Young all joining ahead of the debut season in 2024.

All three Americans have enjoyed successful years on the PGA Tour, with Bradley and Theegala both securing Tour wins, while Young notched up another two Major championship top-ten finishes.

It follows last week's announcement which saw a further four names announced. Three members of Team Europe's winning Ryder Cup team - Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry - are set to take part as well as 21-year-old Tom Kim.

There are now 19 players who are committed to play in the debut season with a further five still to be announced. TGL's format will see six teams of three compete week-to-week, meaning that one player from each team will be rested every round.

It has also been recently announced that ESPN will show the inaugural season of action, which will start on January 9 next year. ABC will also air a preview shot on December 30 - the day of Woods’ 48th birthday

The format will see two-hour matches played out in front of 2,000 fans in a custom-built arena in Florida with all golfers set to be mic'd up. There will be 15 regular season matches with an additional two playoff events.

Speaking after the announcement, Bradley said: “As a sports fan, I think TGL is going to appeal to a lot of people who simply love to watch sports in general and not just golf."

Theegala recently secured his maiden PGA Tour win at the Fortinet Championship and is excited to be part of a star-studded roster. “This is truly an honor to be a part of TGL alongside many players who I have looked up to during my career," he said.

"TGL has a different energy than traditional golf and provides us as players with a chance to bring in new fans and engage a younger audience, which is very exciting."

The 19 TGL players currently confirmed are:

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Justin Thomas

Jon Rahm

Xander Schauffele

Rickie Fowler

Justin Rose

Billy Horschel

Collin Morikawa

Max Homa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Adam Scott

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Tom Kim

Shane Lowry

Keegan Bradley

Sahith Theegala

Cameron Young

There are also some big names involved in team ownership, with Serena and Venus Williams owning the Los Angeles franchise and NY Mets owner Steven Cohen fronting the New York team.

Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group own the Boston franchise while Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is in charge of TGL Atlanta. Two owners are yet to be announced.

Several celebrities, including Lebron James, Lewis Hamilton, Justin Bieber and Steph Curry, have also invested in the new league.