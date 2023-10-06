Three Ryder Cup Winners Join Tom Kim In Signing Up For TGL
Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton have signed up for Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' new TGL team event
Four more top golfers have signed up to the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-backed TMRW Golf League (TGL), hot on the heels of the announcement of a TV deal for the new project.
Three of Europe's Ryder Cup-winning side have joined the new team golf venture - Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton - and they're joined by the exciting Tom Kim.
The four new additions make it 12 Ryder Cup stars now involved in TGL, and there are just two of the 18 spots left up for grabs.
TGL has also just announced that ESPN will show the inaugural season of action, which will start on January 9 next year. ABC will also show a preview shot on December 30 - the day of Woods’ 48th birthday.
The format will see six teams of three golfers compete on Monday nights in a move that aims to offer an exciting and different experience to a regular PGA Tour event.
Two-hour matches will be played out in front of 2,000 fans with all golfers set to be mic'd up. There will be 15 regular season matches with an additional two playoff events.
"I have been excited about the TGL since it was announced," said Fleetwood. "Many of my fondest memories in golf have been playing in team competitions.
"With the players who have already been announced along with the names and stature of the ownership groups and investors, the league is in position to showcase our sport in a cool format to a new group of viewers and fans."
The 16 TGL players already confirmed are:
- Tiger Woods
- Rory McIlroy
- Justin Thomas
- Jon Rahm
- Xander Schauffele
- Rickie Fowler
- Justin Rose
- Billy Horschel
- Collin Morikawa
- Max Homa
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Adam Scott
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Tom Kim
- Shane Lowry
There are also some big names involved in team ownership, with Serena and Venus Williams owning the Los Angeles franchise and NY Mets owner Steven Cohen fronting the New York team.
Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group own the Boston franchise while Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is in charge of TGL Atlanta. Two owners are yet to be announced.
