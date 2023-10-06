Three Ryder Cup Winners Join Tom Kim In Signing Up For TGL

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Four more top golfers have signed up to the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-backed TMRW Golf League (TGL), hot on the heels of the announcement of a TV deal for the new project.

Three of Europe's Ryder Cup-winning side have joined the new team golf venture - Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton - and they're joined by the exciting Tom Kim.

The four new additions make it 12 Ryder Cup stars now involved in TGL, and there are just two of the 18 spots left up for grabs.

TGL has also just announced that ESPN will show the inaugural season of action, which will start on January 9 next year. ABC will also show a preview shot on December 30 - the day of Woods’ 48th birthday.

The format will see six teams of three golfers compete on Monday nights in a move that aims to offer an exciting and different experience to a regular PGA Tour event.

Two-hour matches will be played out in front of 2,000 fans with all golfers set to be mic'd up. There will be 15 regular season matches with an additional two playoff events.

"I have been excited about the TGL since it was announced," said Fleetwood. "Many of my fondest memories in golf have been playing in team competitions.

"With the players who have already been announced along with the names and stature of the ownership groups and investors, the league is in position to showcase our sport in a cool format to a new group of viewers and fans."

The 16 TGL players already confirmed are:

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Justin Thomas

Jon Rahm

Xander Schauffele

Rickie Fowler

Justin Rose

Billy Horschel

Collin Morikawa

Max Homa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Adam Scott

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Tom Kim

Shane Lowry

There are also some big names involved in team ownership, with Serena and Venus Williams owning the Los Angeles franchise and NY Mets owner Steven Cohen fronting the New York team.

Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group own the Boston franchise while Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is in charge of TGL Atlanta. Two owners are yet to be announced.