JP McManus Pro-Am Tee Times And Groups Announced
Some massive names are set to tee it up at Adare Manor, with the groups for the two-day event now announced
For 2022, the JP McManus Pro-Am field is looking stacked, with a number of golf's biggest stars joining some of the biggest names in sport, film and television at the 2027 Ryder Cup venue, Adare Manor.
Recently, Tiger Woods' team announced that he will be partaking in the event, with the 15-time Major winner then making the trip to St Andrews for the 150th Open Championship.
Alongside Woods, Major winners Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau are just some of the big names attending, with the full field and tee times included below.
Tiger Woods begins his tournament at 14.05 (BST) on the 1st tee, with the 15-time Major winner off at 13.45 on Tuesday. Rory McIlroy tees off 20 minutes after Tiger on Monday, with the recent Canadian Open winner off at 14.05 on the second day.
Along with the likes of sports and film stars, PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, and DP World Tour CEO, Keith Pelley, are featuring in the event, with a number of LIV Golf rebels also playing in the Pro-Am.
LIV players, Paul Casey, Pat Perez, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter, Bernd Wiesberger, Martin Kaymer and Lee Westwood are teeing it up at the Pro-Am, with it being reported that Poulter and Westwood are among 16 LIV Golf players who have threatened the DP World Tour with legal action after being banned from the Scottish Open and fined £100,000.
