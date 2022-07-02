Tiger Woods Confirms JP McManus Pro-Am And Open Appearance

The 15-time Major winner will tee it up at Adare Manor, before heading to the 150th Open at St Andrews

Woods removes his glove whilst watching a tee shot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Having missed the US Open at Brookline, Tiger Woods' team have reportedly confirmed he will be teeing it up at the JP McManus Pro-Am on the 4th and 5th July, before heading to St Andrews and the 150th Open Championship.

Back in April, it was revealed that the 15-time Major winner would be teeing it up at Adare Manor, venue of the 2027 Ryder Cup, with the appearance being his fourth in the event.

See more

Having played in the Pro-Am a number of times, Tiger will be using the tournament as preparation for the Open Championship at the Old Course, a venue which he has described as "his favourite course in the world."

The JP McManus Pro-Am is set to have a stacked field for the two-day event, with Major winners Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau just some of the big names attending.

Along with the above, Leona Maguire is also set to feature, with Hollywood stars Mark Wahlberg and Bill Murray, golf fanatic Niall Horan, six-time Major winner, Nick Faldo and father-son duo, Harry and Jamie Redknapp, taking part in the event.

Tiger Woods hits a shot at Adare Manor

Woods plays his second shot on the 9th fairway during the JP McManus Invitational Pro-Am at Adare Manor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The biggest talking point though will be the presence of Tiger, as the 46-year-old makes his return to competitive action having withdrawn from the PGA Championship in May.

During his third round, the 15-time Major winner had been visibly struggling as he stuttered to a closing 79 on Saturday. The PGA Championship had been the second tournament Tiger played in following his serious car crash some 15 months prior and, after the conclusion of his third round, it was revealed that he wouldn't be featuring on the final day at Brookline.

Now though, it has been reportedly revealed that he will be playing at Adare Manor, one of the best courses in Ireland, before teeing it up at the Home of Golf. Tiger has claimed the Claret Jug twice at St Andrews, with the course suiting his current circumstances as it is a flat layout that will help his right leg.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.