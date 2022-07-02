Tiger Woods Confirms JP McManus Pro-Am And Open Appearance

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Having missed the US Open at Brookline, Tiger Woods' team have reportedly confirmed he will be teeing it up at the JP McManus Pro-Am on the 4th and 5th July, before heading to St Andrews and the 150th Open Championship.

Back in April, it was revealed that the 15-time Major winner would be teeing it up at Adare Manor, venue of the 2027 Ryder Cup, with the appearance being his fourth in the event.

Just confirmed with Tiger’s camp that he will indeed tee it up at the J.P. McManus Pro-Am on Monday and Tuesday. Then, the Open at St. Andrews. Quite the fortnight.July 1, 2022 See more

Having played in the Pro-Am a number of times, Tiger will be using the tournament as preparation for the Open Championship at the Old Course, a venue which he has described as "his favourite course in the world."

The JP McManus Pro-Am is set to have a stacked field for the two-day event, with Major winners Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau just some of the big names attending.

Along with the above, Leona Maguire is also set to feature, with Hollywood stars Mark Wahlberg and Bill Murray, golf fanatic Niall Horan, six-time Major winner, Nick Faldo and father-son duo, Harry and Jamie Redknapp, taking part in the event.

Woods plays his second shot on the 9th fairway during the JP McManus Invitational Pro-Am at Adare Manor (Image credit: Getty Images)

The biggest talking point though will be the presence of Tiger, as the 46-year-old makes his return to competitive action having withdrawn from the PGA Championship in May.

During his third round, the 15-time Major winner had been visibly struggling as he stuttered to a closing 79 on Saturday. The PGA Championship had been the second tournament Tiger played in following his serious car crash some 15 months prior and, after the conclusion of his third round, it was revealed that he wouldn't be featuring on the final day at Brookline.

Now though, it has been reportedly revealed that he will be playing at Adare Manor, one of the best courses in Ireland, before teeing it up at the Home of Golf. Tiger has claimed the Claret Jug twice at St Andrews, with the course suiting his current circumstances as it is a flat layout that will help his right leg.