Tiger Woods Confirms JP McManus Pro-Am And Open Appearance
The 15-time Major winner will tee it up at Adare Manor, before heading to the 150th Open at St Andrews
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Having missed the US Open at Brookline, Tiger Woods' team have reportedly confirmed he will be teeing it up at the JP McManus Pro-Am on the 4th and 5th July, before heading to St Andrews and the 150th Open Championship.
Back in April, it was revealed that the 15-time Major winner would be teeing it up at Adare Manor, venue of the 2027 Ryder Cup, with the appearance being his fourth in the event.
Just confirmed with Tiger’s camp that he will indeed tee it up at the J.P. McManus Pro-Am on Monday and Tuesday. Then, the Open at St. Andrews. Quite the fortnight.July 1, 2022
Having played in the Pro-Am a number of times, Tiger will be using the tournament as preparation for the Open Championship at the Old Course, a venue which he has described as "his favourite course in the world."
The JP McManus Pro-Am is set to have a stacked field for the two-day event, with Major winners Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau just some of the big names attending.
Along with the above, Leona Maguire is also set to feature, with Hollywood stars Mark Wahlberg and Bill Murray, golf fanatic Niall Horan, six-time Major winner, Nick Faldo and father-son duo, Harry and Jamie Redknapp, taking part in the event.
The biggest talking point though will be the presence of Tiger, as the 46-year-old makes his return to competitive action having withdrawn from the PGA Championship in May.
During his third round, the 15-time Major winner had been visibly struggling as he stuttered to a closing 79 on Saturday. The PGA Championship had been the second tournament Tiger played in following his serious car crash some 15 months prior and, after the conclusion of his third round, it was revealed that he wouldn't be featuring on the final day at Brookline.
Now though, it has been reportedly revealed that he will be playing at Adare Manor, one of the best courses in Ireland, before teeing it up at the Home of Golf. Tiger has claimed the Claret Jug twice at St Andrews, with the course suiting his current circumstances as it is a flat layout that will help his right leg.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
'You Make Your Bed And You Sleep In It' - Harrington Reacts To LIV Golf
Speaking at the Irish Open, the three-time Major winner also stated: 'I actually don't have any problem with the guys who have gone to LIV Golf'
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
How Many Courses Are There At St Andrews?
The Old Course is by far the most famous at the Home of Golf, but it's one of several courses at St Andrews
By Mike Hall • Published