Jordan Spieth Welcomes Baby Daughter In Social Media Post
The 30-year-old has become a father for the second time with the birth of his daughter, Sophie
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Jordan Spieth has announced that he has become a father for the second time with the birth of a daughter, Sophie, on 12 September 2023.
The 30-year-old announced the news on his social media platforms with a message saying: “Welcome, Sophie 9/12/23” accompanied by a close-up black-and-white photograph of him holding the baby.
A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth)
A photo posted by on
Among those who responded to Spieth's news were fellow PGA Tour pro Min Woo Lee, who replied with “congrats” on Instagram, while a message from the official Ryder Cup USA account read: “Welcome Sophie - so happy to have you on the 🇺🇸 team!!”
Spieth and his wife Annie’s first child was son Sammy, who was born on 14 November 2021. Both Annie and Sammy were at last year’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow where Spieth’s perfect 5-0-0 record helped the USA team beat the International team by 17.5 points to 12.5 points.
Then, mother and son appeared with the three-time Major winner at the Masters Par 3 Contest before the Augusta National tournament this year.
Last week, Spieth was one of three players missing from the US Ryder Cup team’s scouting trip to Marco Simone ahead of the biennial match because of the imminent birth of his daughter.
The Texan has been one of the key members of the US Ryder Cup team in recent years, and the 44th edition will be his fifth match in succession, which has yielded an 8-7-3 overall record so far.
There will be plenty of expectation on him to help the team retain the trophy it won at Whistling Straits less than two months before the birth of Sammy.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Why The US Solheim Cup Team Has Ducks On The Bottom Of Its Bags
A yellow duck on the base of the team’s bags is just one of several design elements offering a nod to history
By Mike Hall Published
-
Cazoo Open de France Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Guido Migliozzi looks to hold onto the trophy he won last year as the DP World Tour heads to Le Golf National
By Mike Hall Published