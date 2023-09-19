Jordan Spieth Welcomes Baby Daughter In Social Media Post

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jordan Spieth has announced that he has become a father for the second time with the birth of a daughter, Sophie, on 12 September 2023.

The 30-year-old announced the news on his social media platforms with a message saying: “Welcome, Sophie 9/12/23” accompanied by a close-up black-and-white photograph of him holding the baby.

A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) A photo posted by on

Among those who responded to Spieth's news were fellow PGA Tour pro Min Woo Lee, who replied with “congrats” on Instagram, while a message from the official Ryder Cup USA account read: “Welcome Sophie - so happy to have you on the 🇺🇸 team!!”

Spieth and his wife Annie’s first child was son Sammy, who was born on 14 November 2021. Both Annie and Sammy were at last year’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow where Spieth’s perfect 5-0-0 record helped the USA team beat the International team by 17.5 points to 12.5 points.

Then, mother and son appeared with the three-time Major winner at the Masters Par 3 Contest before the Augusta National tournament this year.

Jordan Spieth's son, Sammy, was with him at The Masters Par 3 Contest (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last week, Spieth was one of three players missing from the US Ryder Cup team’s scouting trip to Marco Simone ahead of the biennial match because of the imminent birth of his daughter.

The Texan has been one of the key members of the US Ryder Cup team in recent years, and the 44th edition will be his fifth match in succession, which has yielded an 8-7-3 overall record so far.

There will be plenty of expectation on him to help the team retain the trophy it won at Whistling Straits less than two months before the birth of Sammy.