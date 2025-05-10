Five-Time PGA Tour Winner Misses Cut But His Son Makes The Weekend In Family Affair At Myrtle Beach Classic
Jonathan Byrd failed to make it into the weekend at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, but his son, Jackson, managed to upstage his dad as the 19-year-old made the cut
Golf has the ability to throw up many interesting stories and, at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, the Byrd's were involved in their own unique scenario.
Playing the tournament at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, both Jonathan and Jackson Byrd were vying for a spot in the weekend's action, with the latter not just beating his father, but surpassing the two-under-par cutline.
A freshman at Clemson University in South Carolina, Jackson Byrd fired rounds of 69 and 70 to finish three-under-par, marginally clear of the cut.
Unfortunately, for Jackson's dad and five-time PGA Tour winner, Jonathan, he was unable to make the weekend, as the 47-year-old carded rounds of 72 and 69 to finish one-under, one shot back of the two-under cutline.
Playing on a sponsors exemption, Jackson is an extremely talented junior golfer and currently sits second in the American Junior Golf Association rankings.
What's more, the 19-year-old is a three-time AJGA All-American and even represented the United States at the Junior Ryder Cup back in 2023, as well as the Junior Presidents Cup team in Canada in 2024.
At the halfway stage of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic it's Mackenzie Hughes and Cristobal Del Solar who share the lead, with the duo sat at 10-under-par.
Although an intriguing final 36 holes are in store, Jonathan was one of the few big names to miss out on the weekend's play, which included Kevin Kisner, Davis Riley, Aldrich Potgieter, Joel Dahman and Beau Hossler.
