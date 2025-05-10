Five-Time PGA Tour Winner Misses Cut But His Son Makes The Weekend In Family Affair At Myrtle Beach Classic

Jonathan Byrd failed to make it into the weekend at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, but his son, Jackson, managed to upstage his dad as the 19-year-old made the cut

Jonathan Byrd and Jackson Byrd chat during a press conference
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

Golf has the ability to throw up many interesting stories and, at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, the Byrd's were involved in their own unique scenario.

Playing the tournament at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, both Jonathan and Jackson Byrd were vying for a spot in the weekend's action, with the latter not just beating his father, but surpassing the two-under-par cutline.

A caddie points forward while Jackson Byrd watches on

Jackson during his second round

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A freshman at Clemson University in South Carolina, Jackson Byrd fired rounds of 69 and 70 to finish three-under-par, marginally clear of the cut.

Unfortunately, for Jackson's dad and five-time PGA Tour winner, Jonathan, he was unable to make the weekend, as the 47-year-old carded rounds of 72 and 69 to finish one-under, one shot back of the two-under cutline.

Playing on a sponsors exemption, Jackson is an extremely talented junior golfer and currently sits second in the American Junior Golf Association rankings.

What's more, the 19-year-old is a three-time AJGA All-American and even represented the United States at the Junior Ryder Cup back in 2023, as well as the Junior Presidents Cup team in Canada in 2024.

Jonathan Byrd strikes a tee shot with a driver

Jonathan Byrd strikes his tee shot during his second round

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the halfway stage of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic it's Mackenzie Hughes and Cristobal Del Solar who share the lead, with the duo sat at 10-under-par.

Although an intriguing final 36 holes are in store, Jonathan was one of the few big names to miss out on the weekend's play, which included Kevin Kisner, Davis Riley, Aldrich Potgieter, Joel Dahman and Beau Hossler.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

