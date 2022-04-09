Who Is Harold Varner III's Wife?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Harold Varner III (opens in new tab) is one of the games biggest characters and has claimed victories all around the world. In 2016, the American won the Australian PGA Championship, with his biggest win to date coming at the 2022 Saudi International, where he holed a putt of some 100-foot to pick up the title. (opens in new tab)

Throughout his success, Varner has had his wife, Amanda Singleton, by his side, with the couple dating for multiple years before getting married in September 2020. Find out more about her here.

A post shared by Harold Varner III (@hv3_golf) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It is believed that the pair began dating around 2015, with Harold (opens in new tab) posting a picture of himself and Amanda at the Great Barrier Reef with the caption: "Thank you for putting up with me for 2 years. #SydneyWeHere."

After five years of dating, Harold and Amanda got married in September 2020, with the couple announcing that their first child, Harold IV, was due in October of that year.

A post shared by Harold Varner III (@hv3_golf) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Away from her husband and family, Amanda apparently has a career in health and fitness, with the American a licensed aesthetician, a barre teacher and a coach at Team Beach Body.

Although Amanda isn't seen at many events with her husband, she was seen caddying for him at the 2022 Par 3 Contest at The Masters.

A funny story between the pair came at the 2022 Saudi International when, following her husband's victory, Amanda actually rang and interrupted Harold whilst he was in the middle of a press conference, with the American jokingly putting her on to Facetime as he was speaking to the media at the event.