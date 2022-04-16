WATCH: Jordan Spieth Misses 18-Inch Putt At RBC Heritage

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Just a few years ago, Jordan Spieth was arguably the best putter in the entire world. However, over the past few weeks, the three-time Major winner has begun to show chinks in his armour, with Spieth missing an 18-inch putt at his last hole at the RBC Heritage.

The thing is, it isn't the first time that he has done this! Just two weeks ago, Spieth three-putted from three-feet at the Valero Texas Open, with the American then missing a putt at Harbour Town Links that most club golfers would have fancied.

Watch the missed putt below:

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

When following Spieth you know you're in for some interesting viewing and, after a lengthy eagle putt on the par 5 15th dropped, many thought that he would close his round out and be in prime position to challenge on Sunday.

Following his eagle, he went on to par the 16th and 17th, with two good shots on the iconic 18th giving him a realistic shot at a birdie.

However, as he ran his birdie putt past by 18-inches, many expected him to tap-in for a par and a round of 67. Spieth though, would horseshoe his tap-in putt, with a closing bogey resulting in a significant shot deficit going into the final day.

The one positive is that Spieth is in a position to challenge the leader. His best result this season has been a second-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his only top-10 finish this year.