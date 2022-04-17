WATCH: Shane Lowry Tops His Shot At RBC Heritage

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Shane Lowry has been one of the most consistent performers over the past few years, with multiple top 10s and victories moving him firmly into the world's top 50.

However, at the beginning of the final round at the RBC Heritage, whilst firmly in contention, Lowry produced a stone-cold top at the 2nd hole, with his shot from 280 yards only covering 150 of them.

Watch the relatable shot below.

Not the shot he was hoping for 🤐 pic.twitter.com/wskSTvoAEnApril 17, 2022 See more

Following the top, that I'm sure would have filled the club golfer with an element of smugness, Lowry would go on to make a par and remain a few shots back off the top of the leaderboard, with the lead continuously changing at Harbour Town.

After making a par, the 35-year-old seemed to forget about the moment at the 2nd, with laser-like irons leading to superb birdies at the treacherous 4th, 5th and 6th.

Lowry last picked up a title at the 2019 Open Championship, with the Irishman finishing six shots ahead of Tommy Fleetwood that week at Royal Portrush.