'I Promise I Will Be Back' - Spieth Shows His Class With Young Fans
Jordan Spieth showed serious class on Sunday, as he explained to his young fans that he will return to see them, despite being in a potential play-off at the RBC Heritage
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Jordan Spieth is one of the most recognisable golfers in the world, with three Major titles and many, many PGA Tour victories under his belt. On Sunday though, he showed that not only is he a fantastic golfer, but also a fantastic individual, as, despite being in contention, he explained to the young fans that he would be back to sign their items after the conclusion of the tournament.
Following a stunning five-under-par final round, which included two eagles in his first five holes, Spieth found himself as the clubhouse leader at Harbour Town. In the heat of battle, it could be easy for players to go into their own bubble. For the American though, that wasn't the case, with Spieth going over to his young fans to explain the situation and that he would be back to sign autographs and give them his time.
Very cool moment between @JordanSpieth and his fans.He is currently tied for the lead at the @RBC_Heritage as we near the finish. pic.twitter.com/Xyb1etjxmuApril 17, 2022
As a viewer, it was fantastic to see, with Spieth calmly stating: "I've got to wait and see if there is going to be a playoff or not, so I am going to go inside and lay low for a little bit. I promise that I will be back here, whether it is after a play-off or not, but I will come back, okay guys!"
The moment was understandably well-received on social media, with many users praising Spieth for not only explaining the situation, but for also going over to his fans at such a competitive time, especially when his mind may have been focused on a potential play-off.
All we can say is brilliant stuff Jordan! There's a possibility that many would have carried on, however, his actions will mean the world to the young fans who love the game of golf.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Pro Receives Two-Shot Penalty After Hitting Ball Out Of Tree
Dylan Frittelli had elected to play his golf ball, which was up in a tree. However, following the shot, he was given a two-stroke penalty
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
WATCH: Shane Lowry Tops His Shot At RBC Heritage
In contention at the RBC Heritage, Shane Lowry produced a rare top which trickled down the fairway
By Matt Cradock • Published