'I Promise I Will Be Back' - Spieth Shows His Class With Young Fans

Jordan Spieth is one of the most recognisable golfers in the world, with three Major titles and many, many PGA Tour victories under his belt. On Sunday though, he showed that not only is he a fantastic golfer, but also a fantastic individual, as, despite being in contention, he explained to the young fans that he would be back to sign their items after the conclusion of the tournament.

Following a stunning five-under-par final round, which included two eagles in his first five holes, Spieth found himself as the clubhouse leader at Harbour Town. In the heat of battle, it could be easy for players to go into their own bubble. For the American though, that wasn't the case, with Spieth going over to his young fans to explain the situation and that he would be back to sign autographs and give them his time.

Very cool moment between @JordanSpieth and his fans.He is currently tied for the lead at the @RBC_Heritage as we near the finish. pic.twitter.com/Xyb1etjxmuApril 17, 2022 See more

As a viewer, it was fantastic to see, with Spieth calmly stating: "I've got to wait and see if there is going to be a playoff or not, so I am going to go inside and lay low for a little bit. I promise that I will be back here, whether it is after a play-off or not, but I will come back, okay guys!"

The moment was understandably well-received on social media, with many users praising Spieth for not only explaining the situation, but for also going over to his fans at such a competitive time, especially when his mind may have been focused on a potential play-off.

All we can say is brilliant stuff Jordan! There's a possibility that many would have carried on, however, his actions will mean the world to the young fans who love the game of golf.