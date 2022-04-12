RBC Heritage Purse And Prize Money

There's an increased purse on offer for the 2022 tournament at Harbour Town

Stewart Cink plays a shot on the 18th in the final round of the 2021 RBC Heritage
Fresh from the drama of The Masters at Augusta National, it’s back to the regular PGA Tour schedule this week with the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town in South Carolina.

Several of the world’s best are taking a well-earned rest following last week’s exertions. However, there is still a strong field, including Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Shane Lowry. A healthy prize purse of $8m up for grabs, too – an identical figure to the purse for February’s Honda Classic.

Last year, Stewart Cink claimed the first prize of $1,278,000 as he cruised to victory by four shots to win his eighth PGA Tour title. That display included a new 54-hole scoring record, with rounds of 63, 63 and 69 before his final round of 70 saw him home. The American will return to defend his title this year in an effort to claim a record first prize of $1,440,000. The runner-up will earn $872,000. That’s in contrast to 2021, where Harold Varner III and Emiliano Grillo tied for second, winning $631,900.  

To finish high enough on the leaderboard to claim big money, players need to show guile rather than brawn to master the course’s famously narrow fairways, overhanging trees, bunkers and small greens. There’s also the iconic 18th hole to overcome, which is regularly pounded by winds from the sea to the left as players approach the green with the red-and-white striped lighthouse as its backdrop.

Check out the full breakdown of the prize money for the RBC Heritage below.

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,440,000
2nd$872,000
3rd$552,000
4th$392,000
5th$328,000
6th$290,000
7th$270,000
8th$250,000
9th$234,000
10th$218,000
11th$202,000
12th$186,000
13th$170,000
14th$154,000
15th$146,000
16th$138,000
17th$130,000
18th$122,000
19th$114,000
20th$106,000
21st$98,000
22nd$90,000
23rd$83,600
24th$77,200
25th$70,800
26th$64,400
27th$62,000
28th$59,600
29th$57,200
30th$54,800
31st$52,400
32nd$50,000
33rd$47,600
34th$45,600
35th$43,600
36th$41,600
37th$39,600
38th$38,000
39th$36,400
40th$34,800
41st$33,200
42nd$31,600
43rd$30,000
44th$28,400
45th$26,800
46th$25,200
47th$23,600
48th$22,320
49th$21,200
50th$20,560

What Golfers Are Playing In The RBC Heritage?

There is a strong field at this year's tournament at Harbour Town, including Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry and Cameron Smith. Others to look out for include Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and last year's winner, Stewart Cink. 

How Much Does The Winner Of The RBC Heritage Get?

This year's winner will earn $1,440,000 - an increase of $162,000 from last year's $1,278,000. The runner-up stands to earn $872,000. The total purse for this year's tournament is a record $8m. 

