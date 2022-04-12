RBC Heritage Purse And Prize Money
There's an increased purse on offer for the 2022 tournament at Harbour Town
Fresh from the drama of The Masters at Augusta National, it’s back to the regular PGA Tour schedule this week with the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town in South Carolina.
Several of the world’s best are taking a well-earned rest following last week’s exertions. However, there is still a strong field, including Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Shane Lowry. A healthy prize purse of $8m up for grabs, too – an identical figure to the purse for February’s Honda Classic.
Last year, Stewart Cink claimed the first prize of $1,278,000 as he cruised to victory by four shots to win his eighth PGA Tour title. That display included a new 54-hole scoring record, with rounds of 63, 63 and 69 before his final round of 70 saw him home. The American will return to defend his title this year in an effort to claim a record first prize of $1,440,000. The runner-up will earn $872,000. That’s in contrast to 2021, where Harold Varner III and Emiliano Grillo tied for second, winning $631,900.
To finish high enough on the leaderboard to claim big money, players need to show guile rather than brawn to master the course’s famously narrow fairways, overhanging trees, bunkers and small greens. There’s also the iconic 18th hole to overcome, which is regularly pounded by winds from the sea to the left as players approach the green with the red-and-white striped lighthouse as its backdrop.
Check out the full breakdown of the prize money for the RBC Heritage below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,440,000
|2nd
|$872,000
|3rd
|$552,000
|4th
|$392,000
|5th
|$328,000
|6th
|$290,000
|7th
|$270,000
|8th
|$250,000
|9th
|$234,000
|10th
|$218,000
|11th
|$202,000
|12th
|$186,000
|13th
|$170,000
|14th
|$154,000
|15th
|$146,000
|16th
|$138,000
|17th
|$130,000
|18th
|$122,000
|19th
|$114,000
|20th
|$106,000
|21st
|$98,000
|22nd
|$90,000
|23rd
|$83,600
|24th
|$77,200
|25th
|$70,800
|26th
|$64,400
|27th
|$62,000
|28th
|$59,600
|29th
|$57,200
|30th
|$54,800
|31st
|$52,400
|32nd
|$50,000
|33rd
|$47,600
|34th
|$45,600
|35th
|$43,600
|36th
|$41,600
|37th
|$39,600
|38th
|$38,000
|39th
|$36,400
|40th
|$34,800
|41st
|$33,200
|42nd
|$31,600
|43rd
|$30,000
|44th
|$28,400
|45th
|$26,800
|46th
|$25,200
|47th
|$23,600
|48th
|$22,320
|49th
|$21,200
|50th
|$20,560
What Golfers Are Playing In The RBC Heritage?
There is a strong field at this year's tournament at Harbour Town, including Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry and Cameron Smith. Others to look out for include Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and last year's winner, Stewart Cink.
How Much Does The Winner Of The RBC Heritage Get?
This year's winner will earn $1,440,000 - an increase of $162,000 from last year's $1,278,000. The runner-up stands to earn $872,000. The total purse for this year's tournament is a record $8m.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
