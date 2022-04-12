RBC Heritage Purse And Prize Money

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Fresh from the drama of The Masters at Augusta National, it’s back to the regular PGA Tour schedule this week with the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town in South Carolina.

Several of the world’s best are taking a well-earned rest following last week’s exertions. However, there is still a strong field, including Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Shane Lowry. A healthy prize purse of $8m up for grabs, too – an identical figure to the purse for February’s Honda Classic.

Last year, Stewart Cink claimed the first prize of $1,278,000 as he cruised to victory by four shots to win his eighth PGA Tour title. That display included a new 54-hole scoring record, with rounds of 63, 63 and 69 before his final round of 70 saw him home. The American will return to defend his title this year in an effort to claim a record first prize of $1,440,000. The runner-up will earn $872,000. That’s in contrast to 2021, where Harold Varner III and Emiliano Grillo tied for second, winning $631,900.

To finish high enough on the leaderboard to claim big money, players need to show guile rather than brawn to master the course’s famously narrow fairways, overhanging trees, bunkers and small greens. There’s also the iconic 18th hole to overcome, which is regularly pounded by winds from the sea to the left as players approach the green with the red-and-white striped lighthouse as its backdrop.

Check out the full breakdown of the prize money for the RBC Heritage below.

Position Prize Money 1st $1,440,000 2nd $872,000 3rd $552,000 4th $392,000 5th $328,000 6th $290,000 7th $270,000 8th $250,000 9th $234,000 10th $218,000 11th $202,000 12th $186,000 13th $170,000 14th $154,000 15th $146,000 16th $138,000 17th $130,000 18th $122,000 19th $114,000 20th $106,000 21st $98,000 22nd $90,000 23rd $83,600 24th $77,200 25th $70,800 26th $64,400 27th $62,000 28th $59,600 29th $57,200 30th $54,800 31st $52,400 32nd $50,000 33rd $47,600 34th $45,600 35th $43,600 36th $41,600 37th $39,600 38th $38,000 39th $36,400 40th $34,800 41st $33,200 42nd $31,600 43rd $30,000 44th $28,400 45th $26,800 46th $25,200 47th $23,600 48th $22,320 49th $21,200 50th $20,560

What Golfers Are Playing In The RBC Heritage? There is a strong field at this year's tournament at Harbour Town, including Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry and Cameron Smith. Others to look out for include Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and last year's winner, Stewart Cink.