Jim Furyk Set To Extend Incredible Ryder Cup Streak - Is He Team USA's Secret Weapon?

While Keegan Bradley was a brave and somewhat controversial choice as Ryder Cup captain, there couldn't be a safer pair of hands to employ as a vice-captain than Jim Furyk.

While the prospect of Bradley being player captain was still alive, many pointed to having the experienced Furyk in his backroom staff as a big reason why it would be possible.

Bradley himself said he'd be leaning on his vice-captains more than most previous captains regardless - and namechecked Furyk in particular.

And why did he single him out? Well that's because nobody on either side at Bethpage Black can rival Furyk's recent Ryder Cup experience, having been invovled in every single one since 1997.

So when Furyk heads to Bethpage Black it will be for his 14th consecutive Ryder Cup, having played in the event nine straight times between 1997 and 2014.

Furyk was then vice-captain for the first time in 2016 at Hazeltine before taking charge himself as captain for the 2018 defeat in Paris.

Steve Stricker called on Furyk's help for the USA's emphatic victory at Whistling Straits in 2021 and Zach Johnson made it 13 Ryder Cups in a row by adding Furyk to his backroom staff in Rome last time out.

Jose Maria Olazabal is the old head on the European team with a similar record to Furyk, with the Spaniard set for his 13th overall Ryder Cup appearance - with seven as a player, one captaincy and four vice-captain roles so far.

Furyk's experience is even more vital considering he's the only member of Bradley's five-man support team that's performed the vice-captain role before - with Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner and Gary Woodland all first-timers.

Bradley had special praise for Furyk - who he cited as a main reason he even thought about being a player captain, and says he'll been leaning on his experience even though he's not playing.

"I have the most incredible vice-captains, including Jim Furyk, who's been on these teams and been captain a bunch of times.," said Bradley. "Quite frankly, I've been leaning on them more than any other captain ever anyways, even if I'm not playing."

Also a Presidents Cup captain in 2024, Furyk has been there and done it in all aspects of team golf - something Bradley is well aware of.

“I had the privilege of playing for him in last year’s Presidents Cup, and his exceptional leadership, unwavering demeanor and wealth of experience made a huge impression on all of us," said Bradley.

"He knows what it takes to succeed in Ryder Cups, and I cannot wait to work alongside him as we prepare for Bethpage Black.”

Furyk's role is crucial as there's inexperience all around him - and in fact he's the only one of Team USA's entire leadership, captain included, with any Ryder Cup experience in the team room. That's some burden for him to shoulder.

Bradley was a maverick captaincy choice since he's never performed that type of role before, Simpson and Snedeker are vice-captains for the first time and for Woodland and Kisner it's their very first experience of a Ryder Cup.

And so, quietly, Furyk has a huge role at Bethpage Black as the only source of experience in this most unique and high-pressured event in golf.