Nelly Korda Reveals Injury Issue On Eve Of KPMG Women's PGA Championship

World No.1, Nelly Korda has revealed she suffered a minor neck injury while practicing ahead of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Monday.

Korda is at PGA Frisco for the third Major of the season, hoping to go one better than she managed at Erin Hills during the US Women's Open a few weeks back when the Bradenton-born pro finished two strokes behind champion, Maja Stark.

But her attempt to win for the first time since The Annika last November began in frustrating style as Korda sustained an issue while playing out of the rough on the front nine during practice at Fields Ranch East.

The problem came to light publicly when Korda arrived at her pre-championship press conference with kinesiology tape strapped to her neck. Asked about the medical support, Korda explained: "I hit a shot out of the rough yesterday, and my neck went into a full spasm. It's getting better, but yeah, it was not very good yesterday."

Known to be something of a foodie, Korda's injury caused her to miss the Champions Dinner on Monday night - hosted by 2024 winner, Amy Yang.

Nelly Korda has KT-tape on her neck. She says she injured it while hitting a shot from the rough during a practice round ahead of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Monday. She says she had to skip last night's champions dinner due to the injury. pic.twitter.com/UNmTrhxfxSJune 17, 2025

The 15-time LPGA Tour winner admitted she was "so sad" to miss it but stated she had to put her body first - even if it was over some delicious Korean food.

Korda continued: "I didn't go [to the Champions Dinner] because of my neck. I was so sad to miss it, though. I messaged Amy; the menu looked unbelievable. I love Korean food. So I was really jealous.

"At the end of the day, I need to prioritize my body. So I wasn't able to go, but I missed out on a good dinner."

After working on the issue with full-time physiotherapist, Kim Baughman in the meantime, Korda went on to explain that she believes she will be good to go come her Thursday morning tee time alongside Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko.

No injury is ideal in the build-up to a Major championship, but especially not a repeat of an old issue. Korda suffered a neck problem towards the end of last season which caused her to miss multiple events during the fall's Asian Swing.

Although Korda recovered from that and went on to win shortly after, the two-time Major champion admitted it always concerns her now when something goes wrong with her neck.

Asked if the issue was affecting her preparation at all, Korda said: "A little, yeah. Obviously with the injury that I had last year, every single time something kind of flares up in my neck now, I think I feel it a little bit more than what I used to.

"But I have a great physio who takes care of me. Trying to work through it, but I'll be ready by Thursday."

The World No.1, No.2 and No.3 will begin their latest Major quest at 8:28am local time (9:28am ET) on Thursday morning.