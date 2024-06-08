PGA Tour Pro Lambasts Commissioner Jay Monahan In Fiery Rant

PGA Tour pro Nate Lashley has criticized commissioner Jay Monahan for perceived weakness in his handling of the demands of the high-profile players in relation to the format of its signature events.

The American spoke to Golfweek’s Adam Schupak about the prestigious tournaments, which have had limited fields in 2024. That decision doesn’t sit well with Lashley, though, and he first questioned why it is necessary to limit the size of the fields considering the PGA Tour’s flagship tournament, The Players Championship, is a full-field contest.

“Our No. 1 event is the Players and it’s a 144-man field,” he said. “If that’s the best field all year, then why are these signature events that are supposed to be so good 70 It makes no sense.”

However, Lashley is in no doubt as to who is responsible – Monahan, who he thinks has buckled under pressure from the most powerful players on the Tour. He added: “We have a commissioner who is a chicken s*** and won’t stand up to a handful of guys, that’s what happens.

"You can’t tell me finishing top 10 in a limited field is similar to a 144- or 156-man field. It’s not even close. There’s no comparison. This is way harder.”

Lashley is not the only pro who is frustrated about the limited opportunities for many to compete in the signature events. Mark Hubbard also spoke to Schupak, and he said: “It’s obviously set up to let in as few people as possible.”

Like Lashley, he also insisted the smaller fields don't offer an improvement, adding: “Playing with 68 guys is not a better product.”

Hubbard also argued that the limited fields make it harder for golfers deserving of the exposure to claim a place. He added: “There are just so many people playing really good golf right now and the world has no idea who they are because the Tour has chosen to make it that way."

Kevin Streelman didn’t hold back over the smaller fields, either, telling Golfweek: “It’s the stupidest thing we’ve ever done.”

Fellow Player Advisory Council member Lanto Griffin is another who isn’t sold on them. He told Schupak: “It makes no sense to have 156 this week and 68 next week. At minimum they should have 72, fill in the field based on current year FedEx Cup points. You’re having onesomes go off on a Thursday. It’s just not right.”

The latest criticisms of the signature events come after the idea for no-cut limited-field contests received a substantial backlash when it was announced in March 2023, leading to four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy to later admit: “There are some angry players about the Tour changes."

Following this week’s Memorial Tournament, which is one of three signature events that has a cut, there is just one more of the big PGA Tour events this season - the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, which is played between 20 and 23 June.