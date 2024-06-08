PGA Tour Pro Lambasts Commissioner Jay Monahan In Fiery Rant

Nate Lashley has told Golfweek's Adam Schupak that he thinks Monahan failed to stand up to the big names on the issue of limited fields in signature events

Nate Lashley takes a shot at The Players Championship
Nate Lashley has criticized PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

PGA Tour pro Nate Lashley has criticized commissioner Jay Monahan for perceived weakness in his handling of the demands of the high-profile players in relation to the format of its signature events. 

The American spoke to Golfweek’s Adam Schupak about the prestigious tournaments, which have had limited fields in 2024. That decision doesn’t sit well with Lashley, though, and he first questioned why it is necessary to limit the size of the fields considering the PGA Tour’s flagship tournament, The Players Championship, is a full-field contest.

“Our No. 1 event is the Players and it’s a 144-man field,” he said. “If that’s the best field all year, then why are these signature events that are supposed to be so good 70 It makes no sense.”

However, Lashley is in no doubt as to who is responsible – Monahan, who he thinks has buckled under pressure from the most powerful players on the Tour. He added: “We have a commissioner who is a chicken s*** and won’t stand up to a handful of guys, that’s what happens. 

"You can’t tell me finishing top 10 in a limited field is similar to a 144- or 156-man field. It’s not even close. There’s no comparison. This is way harder.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan at the Charles Schwab Challenge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lashley is not the only pro who is frustrated about the limited opportunities for many to compete in the signature events. Mark Hubbard also spoke to Schupak, and he said: “It’s obviously set up to let in as few people as possible.”

Like Lashley, he also insisted the smaller fields don't offer an improvement, adding: “Playing with 68 guys is not a better product.”

Hubbard also argued that the limited fields make it harder for golfers deserving of the exposure to claim a place. He added: “There are just so many people playing really good golf right now and the world has no idea who they are because the Tour has chosen to make it that way."

Mark Hubbard at the RBC Canadian Open

Mark Hubbard things the limited-field tournaments stifle opportunities for good player to showcase their abilities

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin Streelman didn’t hold back over the smaller fields, either, telling Golfweek: “It’s the stupidest thing we’ve ever done.” 

Fellow Player Advisory Council member Lanto Griffin is another who isn’t sold on them. He told Schupak: “It makes no sense to have 156 this week and 68 next week. At minimum they should have 72, fill in the field based on current year FedEx Cup points. You’re having onesomes go off on a Thursday. It’s just not right.”

The latest criticisms of the signature events come after the idea for no-cut limited-field contests received a substantial backlash when it was announced in March 2023, leading to four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy to later admit: “There are some angry players about the Tour changes."

Following this week’s Memorial Tournament, which is one of three signature events that has a cut, there is just one more of the big PGA Tour events this season - the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, which is played between 20 and 23 June.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸