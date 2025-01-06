The Player Impact Program Is No More… Here’s How Much Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Other PGA Tour Stars Have Won

The Player Impact Program was introduced by the PGA Tour to reward players that have had the largest impact on the PGA Tour business throughout the season. However, after four seasons, it's set to be replaced.

Now being replaced by the Player Equity Program (PEP), the PIP saw various winners in its four year stint and, in total, a whopping $290 million was divvied out to players on the PGA Tour circuit.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods occupy the top two spots in the overall money earned from the PIP (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2021, $40 million was separated between 10 players, whilst 23 members shared a $100 million pot in 2022. A year later, $100 million was the purse again, but this time 20 players shared the prize, whilst $50 million was the final amount in 2024, with 10 individuals featuring.

Regarding the criteria, it is based on a number of aspects. These include: Internet searches, earned media, TV sponsor exposure, general population and golf fan awareness.

As you may well be able to guess, there are no prizes as to who topped the overall standings, with Tiger Woods finishing first in three of the four PIP's. The 15-time Major winner only missed out on the clean sweep by finishing second behind Rory McIlroy in 2023, securing $45 million overall in the process.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are one of four golfers to feature in the top 10 of the PIP every year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of McIlroy, he finished second in the overall money earned from the PIP, some $10 million behind Woods at $35 million. Rounding out the podium spots is Jordan Spieth, who collected $24 million.

Before getting into the yearly and overall breakdown, it's worth noting that the PIP is being replaced by the PEP. You may wonder how it differs, well the Program has a $100 million grant from 2025 to 2030 and, according to a report, it will be divided between “approximately 20 top performers each year based on the last three-year performance, last year performance, as well as measurement criteria that has been used in the Player Impact Program.”

PLAYER IMPACT PROGRAM FULL PAYOUT

PLAYER IMPACT PROGRAM 2024

1st: Tiger Woods - $10 million

Scottie Scheffler - $8 million 3rd: Rory McIlroy - $4.5 million

Xander Schauffele - $4.5 million 5th: Jordan Spieth - $4.5 million

Collin Morikawa - $3.5 million 7th: Shane Lowry - $3.5 million

Justin Thomas - $3.5 million 9th: Tommy Fleetwood - $3.5 million

PLAYER IMPACT PROGRAM 2023

1st: Rory McIlroy - $15 million

Tiger Woods - $12 million 3rd: Jon Rahm - $9 million

Jordan Spieth - $7 million 5th: Scottie Scheffler - $6 million

Rickie Fowler - $5.5 million 7th: Viktor Hovland - $5 million

Justin Thomas - $5 million 9th: Tommy Fleetwood - $5 million

Max Homa - $5 million 11th: Xander Schauffele - $3 million

Jason Day - $3 million 13th: Tony Finau - $3 million

Collin Morikawa - $3 million 15th: Matt Fitzpatrick - $3 million

Wyndham Clark - $2 million 17th: Cameron Young - $2 million

Justin Rose - $2 million 19th: Patrick Cantlay - $2 million

PLAYER IMPACT PROGRAM 2022

1st: Tiger Woods - $15 million

Rory McIlroy - $12 million 3rd: Jordan Spieth - $9 million

Justin Thomas - $7.5 million 5th: Jon Rahm - $6 million

Scottie Scheffler - $5.5 million 7th: Xander Schauffele - $5 million

Matt Fitzpatrick - $5 million 9th: Will Zalatoris - $5 million

Tony Finau - $5 million 11th: Collin Morikawa - $3 million

Shane Lowry - $3 million 13th: Kevin Kisner - $3 million

Max Homa - $3 million 15th: Billy Horschel - $3 million

Rickie Fowler - $2 million 17th: Adam Scott - $2 million

Jason Day- $2 million 19th: Patrick Cantlay - $2 million

Viktor Hovland - $2 million 21st: Hideki Matsuyama - $2 million*

Cameron Young - $2 million* 23rd: Sam Burns - $2 million*

*Would have qualified under the 2023 criteria despite failing to do so under 2022 criteria, so the PGA Tour decided to award them the same payout as players in spots 16-20.

PLAYER IMPACT PROGRAM 2021