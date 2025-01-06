The Player Impact Program Is No More… Here’s How Much Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Other PGA Tour Stars Have Won
After four iterations, the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program is to be replaced. However, during that time, some big names have amassed some big payouts
The Player Impact Program was introduced by the PGA Tour to reward players that have had the largest impact on the PGA Tour business throughout the season. However, after four seasons, it's set to be replaced.
Now being replaced by the Player Equity Program (PEP), the PIP saw various winners in its four year stint and, in total, a whopping $290 million was divvied out to players on the PGA Tour circuit.
In 2021, $40 million was separated between 10 players, whilst 23 members shared a $100 million pot in 2022. A year later, $100 million was the purse again, but this time 20 players shared the prize, whilst $50 million was the final amount in 2024, with 10 individuals featuring.
Regarding the criteria, it is based on a number of aspects. These include: Internet searches, earned media, TV sponsor exposure, general population and golf fan awareness.
As you may well be able to guess, there are no prizes as to who topped the overall standings, with Tiger Woods finishing first in three of the four PIP's. The 15-time Major winner only missed out on the clean sweep by finishing second behind Rory McIlroy in 2023, securing $45 million overall in the process.
Speaking of McIlroy, he finished second in the overall money earned from the PIP, some $10 million behind Woods at $35 million. Rounding out the podium spots is Jordan Spieth, who collected $24 million.
Before getting into the yearly and overall breakdown, it's worth noting that the PIP is being replaced by the PEP. You may wonder how it differs, well the Program has a $100 million grant from 2025 to 2030 and, according to a report, it will be divided between “approximately 20 top performers each year based on the last three-year performance, last year performance, as well as measurement criteria that has been used in the Player Impact Program.”
PLAYER IMPACT PROGRAM FULL PAYOUT
PLAYER IMPACT PROGRAM 2024
- 1st: Tiger Woods - $10 million
- 2nd: Scottie Scheffler - $8 million
- 3rd: Rory McIlroy - $4.5 million
- 4th: Xander Schauffele - $4.5 million
- 5th: Jordan Spieth - $4.5 million
- 6th: Collin Morikawa - $3.5 million
- 7th: Shane Lowry - $3.5 million
- 8th: Justin Thomas - $3.5 million
- 9th: Tommy Fleetwood - $3.5 million
- 10th: Wyndham Clark - $3.5 million
PLAYER IMPACT PROGRAM 2023
- 1st: Rory McIlroy - $15 million
- 2nd: Tiger Woods - $12 million
- 3rd: Jon Rahm - $9 million
- 4th: Jordan Spieth - $7 million
- 5th: Scottie Scheffler - $6 million
- 6th: Rickie Fowler - $5.5 million
- 7th: Viktor Hovland - $5 million
- 8th: Justin Thomas - $5 million
- 9th: Tommy Fleetwood - $5 million
- 10th: Max Homa - $5 million
- 11th: Xander Schauffele - $3 million
- 12th: Jason Day - $3 million
- 13th: Tony Finau - $3 million
- 14th: Collin Morikawa - $3 million
- 15th: Matt Fitzpatrick - $3 million
- 16th: Wyndham Clark - $2 million
- 17th: Cameron Young - $2 million
- 18th: Justin Rose - $2 million
- 19th: Patrick Cantlay - $2 million
- 20th: Brian Harman - $2 million
PLAYER IMPACT PROGRAM 2022
- 1st: Tiger Woods - $15 million
- 2nd: Rory McIlroy - $12 million
- 3rd: Jordan Spieth - $9 million
- 4th: Justin Thomas - $7.5 million
- 5th: Jon Rahm - $6 million
- 6th: Scottie Scheffler - $5.5 million
- 7th: Xander Schauffele - $5 million
- 8th: Matt Fitzpatrick - $5 million
- 9th: Will Zalatoris - $5 million
- 10th: Tony Finau - $5 million
- 11th: Collin Morikawa - $3 million
- 12th: Shane Lowry - $3 million
- 13th: Kevin Kisner - $3 million
- 14th: Max Homa - $3 million
- 15th: Billy Horschel - $3 million
- 16th: Rickie Fowler - $2 million
- 17th: Adam Scott - $2 million
- 18th: Jason Day- $2 million
- 19th: Patrick Cantlay - $2 million
- 20th: Viktor Hovland - $2 million
- 21st: Hideki Matsuyama - $2 million*
- 22nd: Cameron Young - $2 million*
- 23rd: Sam Burns - $2 million*
*Would have qualified under the 2023 criteria despite failing to do so under 2022 criteria, so the PGA Tour decided to award them the same payout as players in spots 16-20.
PLAYER IMPACT PROGRAM 2021
- 1st: Tiger Woods - $8 million
- 2nd: Phil Mickelson - $6 million
- 3rd: Rory McIlroy - $3.5 million
- 4th: Jordan Spieth - $3.5 million
- 5th: Bryson DeChambeau - $3.5 million
- 6th: Justin Thomas - $3.5 million
- 7th: Dustin Johnson - $3 million
- 8th: Brooks Koepka - $3 million
- 9th: Jon Rahm - $3 million
- 10th: Bubba Watson - $3 million
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
