Jason Day’s Malbon Clothing At The Masters: What The Australian Is Wearing At Augusta

Jason Day currently wears Malbon golf clothing after signing with the brand at the start of 2024. Stephen Malbon, the co-founder of the company along with wife Erica, first connected with Day through Tony Finau. From there Malbon and Day finalized a partnership for a few reasons. Ahead of the 2024 calendar year Day was about to become a free agent, and Malbon thought Day's personality would be a perfect fit for the Malbon brand.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’ve never understood why if you play golf, you have to wear golf pants,” Malbon said to Sports Illustrated. “What about slacks? Jason is very into comfort and trying new things. He’s into wearing resort linens, not just synthetic, polyester, dry-fit-type workout clothes.”

“There’s quarter zips, there’s vests, there’s slacks, there’s polos. But I think he’s going to wear it a little different then mix in fun collaborations and loud pieces from time to time. He’s going to really push the envelope in what he wears to the golf course and after golf, as well as what he’s wearing on the course for five hours,” Malbon says.

Indeed as the above instagram post shows, Day has pushed the boat out with his 2024 Masters scripting especially on Friday. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday look fairly standard polo and pants combinations but Friday has a garment called the Championship Vest which is sure to turn heads - especially because he is playing with Tiger Woods for the opening two rounds.

Malbon also signed LPGA Tour pro Charley Hull at the start of January 2024 adding to 2019 US Women's Open winner, Jeongeun Lee6 and PGA Tour Champions member, Jesper Parnevik. Malbon have also brought Epson Tour players Gigi Stoll and Erika Smith on board, as well as golf influencer, Jake Golliday.

