Is This One Of Golf's Most Exciting Shoe Collaborations?

There's nothing more exciting than a collaboration between golf brands, especially on golf shoes. Luckily for us, two of golf's most exciting Scandinavian brands have partnered up for an exclusive release of four new golf shoe designs across 2022. Ecco and J. Lindeberg will be combining on four exclusive shoe releases, with each shoe a bold take on an Ecco shoe silhouette from old and new ranges.

Dropping on the first of each month from today onwards, each shoe will be in limited-edition supply and we can already see it will be combining Ecco's renowned comfort with J. Lindeberg's modern expression on golf shoe fashion. The first of the four designs drops today and is an exciting take on the new men's Ecco Biom C4 with a curved zipper adoring the top of the shoe that covers up a hidden speedlace system beneath. The shoe also incorporates a Gore-Tex surround and the Ecco MTN Grip outsole for excellent spikeless traction. Today's launch is the first of four, with a silver sole version of the successful Biom H4 and for men and women as well as a sneaker-style shoe arriving later this year too. The Biom H4 in particular was one of the best spikeless shoes from last year, so I'm excited to see that come back in a new colourway.

Each of the four designs feature J.L's modern expression and are engineered with Ecco FluidForm Direct Comfort technology which will likely ensure one of the most comfortable and stylish walks on course. Also, in one of the more unique moves for any golf equipment in 2022, the shoe box that comes with each of the new designs can be unfolded and used for putting practice. I'm not quite sure how effective this innovation will be but it's certainly a more environmentally friendly way to use a shoe box, rather than just throwing it away.

NEW @ECCO_GOLF x @JLindebergSport collab 👀 You like? pic.twitter.com/0RZWU16AXDFebruary 25, 2022 See more

Aside from Louis Vuitton's collaboration with Nike earlier this year, I can't think of a collaboration between brands that is anywhere near as interesting as today's announcement. There's certainly a good amount of Scandinavian flair on show and I've no doubt the renowned Ecco comfort will still shine through in these collaborations. You'll see the likes of Henrik Stenson, Fred Couples, Lydia Ko and Erik van Rooyen wearing this year's Ecco collection on course, and it'll be fascinating to see if anyone of the special collaborations make it out on Tour.