Brooks Koepka Debuts Stunning Louis Vuitton x Nike Sneakers

After debuting a fresh new peroxide blonde haircut at the Farmers Insurance Open this week, Brooks Koepka has taken to Instagram to show off his newest Nike sneakers - a stunning collaboration with Louis Vuitton on the iconic Air Force 1.

Using the classic Air Force 1 silhouette, the green sneaker has the LV monogram embossed across the entire shoe and, for the first time on a Nike Air Force 1 silhouette, the shoe features off-centre tongue tabs that carry the words 'Louis Vuitton Air'. They don't appear to have the spikeless outsole we're used to seeing on the best Nike golf shoes, so maybe Brooks will be using these sneakers off course than on it.

The caption on Koepka's Instagram post reads 'Virgil', referencing the late Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh, who sadly passed away in November 2021 after a battle with cancer. Abloh had announced the collaboration with Nike and Louis Vuitton in July 2021 and the first pairs have been released this week, with other color combinations available. Abloh worked with Nike during his career at his Off-White fashion label prior to his role at Louis Vuitton. When at Off-White, Abloh's work with Nike included Off-White versions of the Vaporflys, Blazers and Prestos to name a few of the designs.

Later this week, 200 limited editor pairs of the Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh sneakers will be auctioned off with all the proceeds going to The Virgil Abloh 'Post-Modern' Scholarship Fund that supports the education of students of Black, African American or African descent. Early bids for the sneakers have already reached in excess of $50,000 after the $2,000 starting price.

We haven't spotted Koepka out on course in his latest pair of sneakers, the green colorway would certainly lend it them to being donned on the fairways of Augusta National in April.