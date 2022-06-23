In The Mag: Two FREE Instruction Magazines, PLUS 150th Open Preview, Learn To Putt Like A Pro, The Hottest New Gear & More...

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A message from the editor:

Open week is undoubtedly my favourite on the golfing calendar. The championship is the oldest and best in the game and it always delivers a tremendous blend of skill and excitement from the world’s best players.

The Open Championship is at the peak of its powers to entertain when held over the Old Course at St Andrews – unique and characterful, it’s a layout that rewards strategy and precision over raw power. Champions at St Andrews plot rather than bomb their way round – think Tiger Woods avoiding all bunkers over 72 holes in 2000 or Zach Johnson’s accurate display last time at St Andrews in 2015.

It’s been seven years since the Open visited the ‘Auld Grey Toon’. It’s fitting and thrilling that the Champion Golfer of the Year will be decided at the Home of Golf in the 150th instalment of the event. Record spectator numbers will add to the atmosphere around the course and the town, which lives and breathes golf anyway.

The 150th Open Championship will mark a moment in golfing history and it’s sure to be a fabulous spectacle that will produce a worthy winner. I don’t mind too much who prevails, although it would be great to see a home winner. I’m rooting for golf to come out on top. I’m sure it will.

Two FREE Instruction Magazines

Our two free instruction mags have every aspect of your game covered. Secrets To Lower Scores offers tee-to-green advice covering every club in the bag while Think Smart, Play Better will help you sharpen your strategic approach on the course. Together they offer a treasure trove of tips and advice which is sure to boost your game and cut shots off your handicap.

150th Open Preview

Editor-at-large Bill Elliott introduces our 36-page Open preview by looking ahead to what promises to be a special week in St Andrews as well as casting an eye back over some of his highlights from 40-odd years covering the championship.

Putt Like A Pro

Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach and putting expert James Jankowski explains how you can improve the three keys that make a good putter: line, speed and read.

Tommy Fleetwood Exclusive

The Englishman tells us why he's ready to scale the Open heights at St Andrews this year after a quiet couple of seasons.

Collin Morikawa

The defending Open Champion reflects on his debut victory at Royal St George's and tells us why there's no reason he can't repeat the feat on his first visit to the Home of Golf.

Nick Faldo

The three-time Open Champion looks back on some of the highlights of his triumphs and tells us where he thinks this year's championship will be won and lost.

Key Holes At St Andrews

Fergus Bisset selects a quartet of the Old Course's most testing holes that could be pivotal to the outcome of the 150th Open Championship.

Unseen St Andrews

Robin Barwick takes a tour of the Auld Grey Toon and its surrounding villages to scratch beneath the surface and discover there's more to St Andrews than just golf.

The Hottest New Gear

We feature 16 pages of new gear and reviews, including a first look at the Titleist Tour Soft and Tour Speed balls and the PXG 0311 GEN5 range, a group test of the best game improvement irons of the year and much more.

The Best Courses You Can Play

We travel the world to bring you the best places to play both here and abroad. This month's highlights include the Cascades Resort in Egypt (above), a tour of Derbyshire's best courses and a look at some of Herbert Fowler's greatest designs.