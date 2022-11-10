In The Mag: FREE 60-Page Travel Supplement, Shane Lowry Exclusive, How To Get Your Kids Into Golf, Winter Gear Guide & More...

A message from the editor, Mike Harris:

Those of us of a certain age will remember a time when televised sport was not available on tap as it is today. In fact, it was largely confined to weekend afternoons when the most significant (and occasionally less significant) events arrived in our sitting rooms via Grandstand, described by a group of commentators whose voices became the soundtrack for their respective sports. When golf was shown, it was accompanied by the dulcet tones and humorous phrases of Peter Alliss. Was ever a twinkle in the eye more audible than when Peter was commentating on the golf?

I’m remembering those lazy afternoons listening to Alliss at The Open Championship, or perhaps the Match Play at Wentworth, because Bill Elliott has written a superb feature on his memories of, and relationship with, Peter. The pair co-wrote Peter’s final book – Peter Alliss: Reflections on a Life Well Lived – and Bill finished the work after Peter’s death.

Bill’s feature this month paints a unique, authentic and touching picture of Peter and the friendship forged between the two men over some 40 years. Bill is clear they didn’t always see eye to eye but, as with any proper relationship, our differences of opinion pique and hold our interest. Peter wasn’t afraid to speak his mind and that made him a worthy commentator. Yes, sometimes he could be controversial, but surely rather that than dull conformity.

Bill’s piece, and the book he and Peter have written, do indeed document and describe a life well lived.

(Image credit: Future)

FREE Travel Magazine

(Image credit: Future)

With the travel industry back in full swing, now is the perfect time to start pondering how best to broaden your golfing horizons next year. We've travelled far and wide to give you an idea of what's possible, whether it be a luxurious far-flung destination or something a bit closer to home. The most important thing is to make your next golf trip a matter of ‘where’ rather than ‘if’, which is where this supplement really comes into its own.

Driving Masterclass

(Image credit: Future)

They say that it’s often the opening tee shot that sets the tone for the round. Wouldn’t it be nice, then, if you got yourself into the habit of smashing one straight down the 1st fairway, or if you perfected a soft fade/draw that put you in position ‘A’ every time. Here, GM Top 50 Coach Trey Niven offers his tips and drills on how to improve your performance off the tee. Whether you’re in search of more distance or greater shot-shaping ability, or you simply can’t buy a fairway, you’re sure to find something that will boost your form.

Shane Lowry Exclusive

(Image credit: Future)

Shane Lowry reveals why adversity is no bad thing, reflects on his Wentworth victory and looks ahead to next year’s Ryder Cup in Rome.

Peter Alliss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bill Elliott shares his memories of ‘Voice of Golf’ and close friend Peter Alliss, who tasted success as a player and perhaps even more as a commentator.

How To Get Your Kids Into Golf

(Image credit: Future)

Neil Tappin has spent a year encouraging his young son to play golf. Here, he reveals the six big lessons that he’s learned along the way.

Winter Gear Guide

(Image credit: Future)

For many, the first sign of leaves tumbling from the trees means it’s time to retire the clubs to the garage until spring. But it doesn’t have to be this way – lower temperatures and bad weather shouldn’t stop you from playing the game you love. To combat the cold you’ll need a wardrobe suitably stocked to keep you warm and comfortable. We hope the gear featured here will provide you with the inspiration needed to fill any gaps and keep you playing this winter.

Amy Boulden

(Image credit: Future)

Amy Boulden won on the Ladies European Tour in 2020, but the last two years have been far from plain sailing for the Welsh star, as she tells Mark Townsend.

The Hottest New Gear

(Image credit: Future)

We feature more than 20 pages of gear, including a first look at the Ping i230 and iCrossover irons and the FootJoy ThermoSeries apparel, plus reviews of the Mizuno JPX923 Hot Metal irons, the Titleist TSR2+ fairway wood and much more.

The Best Courses You Can Play

(Image credit: Future)

We travel the length and breadth of the UK and Ireland to find the best courses you can play. This month we visit Hayling in Hampshire, take a tour of the Scottish Highlands, look at the best courses in Hertfordshire and more.

Golf Pride And Pinehurst

(Image credit: Future)

We visit the new Golf Pride HQ, set in the vast golfing mecca that is Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, the St Andrews of America.