'I Think Scottie Knows' - Ludvig Aberg Backed To Be Scottie Scheffler's Biggest Rival
Ludvig Aberg's mentor Peter Hanson says the young Swede will be Scottie Scheffler's biggest rival for World No.1 over the next few years
After coming second in The Masters in his first Major, many have pegged Ludvig Aberg as the only serious contender to take Scottie Scheffler's World No.1 spot away from him.
One of those is the young Swede's coach - former pro Peter Hanson - who won six times on the DP World Tour and also held the 54-hole lead at The Masters in 2012, so talks from a position of experience.
Aberg has taken the golf world by storm since turning pro only last year, winning on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, winning the Ryder Cup and now taking to the Majors like a duck to water.
It's not just the performance, but the attitude and character shown by 24-year-old Aberg at Augusta National that made a huge impact - even on Hanson who knows his compatriot so well but was still surprised by how impressively he handled the situation.
“He shows up at the range and he’s just Ludvig,” Hanson said. “Even before the final round, I expected something and you couldn’t really see it. It’s impressive. He handles it so well. Better than most.”
With Scheffler seemingly so far ahead of the chasing pack, the golfing world is looking for a rival - and despite his age and inexperience Aberg seems to be the man of the moment.
Scheffler has spoken of his respect for Aberg and his game, and Hanson says that the current World No.1 knows he could face his the biggest challenge for his position from the Swede.
“I think Scottie knows," said Hanson. "The next five years they are going to be fighting it out.
"You can ask Scottie but I think he knows and Ludvig knows. Ludvig knows that Scottie is the one he’s going to have to overtake.”
Hanson isn't the only one. Luke Donald said Aberg would be "a generational player" when he picked him for his Ryder Cup team, sentiments echoed by Rory McIlroy after he played alongside him in Rome.
And Shane Lowry has also tipped Aberg to conquer the golfing world after also seeing him close up over the last year.
“I think he’s a future World No. 1," said Lowry. "I don’t need to say any more about him. He’s got a really, really, really bright future ahead of him.
"He's already done a few great things in the game, and I'm sure he'll do many more."
It's back to the PGA Tour for now at the RBC Heritage for Aberg, but Hanson is already looking forward to the next Major - the PGA Championship at Valhalla in Kentucky next month.
Aberg says he learnt some valuable lessons from his Major debut at Augusta National, and if he improves again then he'll be back at the sharp end of the leaderboard.
“I’m excited for Kentucky,” Hanson said. “Can’t wait.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
