'He's Pushing Everyone Else To Get Better' - Aberg Sets Sights On Catching Scheffler

After chasing Scottie Scheffler home in The Masters, Ludvig Aberg could soon be chasing his World No.1 spot as well, but it won't be an acrimonious rivalry and rather a mutual admiration society.

Scheffler was left in tears at the Ryder Cup in Rome after being humbled 9&7 alongside Brooks Koepka against Viktor Hovland and Aberg - but the two are now seemingly good friends.

This could potentially be a rivalry that plays out in Majors for years, with 24-year-old Aberg only turning pro last year and playing in his very first Major at Augusta National last week.

Scheffler, meanwhile, is seen as a veteran in comparison after his second Masters success yet he's only 27 himself so has plenty of years left in front of him to hoover up more Majors - but not if Aberg continues his rapid rise.

The World No.1 himself says Aberg has everything needed "to be successful out here for a long time" and the young Swede believes he can win Majors and grab top spot in the rankings in the future.

And after coming so close to winning a Major at his first attempt, Aberg is already looking forward to the PGA Championship at Valhalla next month.

"We had some conversations of reflection the last couple of days," Aberg said of his Masters debrief with his team ahead of playing at the RBC Heritage this week.

"Overall I think we all really enjoyed the week together. We felt like we did a lot of good things, and frankly very proud of the way that we handled all those things.

"Like I said before, you don't really know what it's going to be like to play your first Major until you really play it, and all those things, I felt like we handled that really well, and it makes us really excited about the next one."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back on the PGA Tour this week Aberg will continue to try and catch Scheffler - who he says makes everyone try to be better as they chase the dominant force on Tour.

"I just keep being me, keep making sure the things that I'm working on, they're good, and I think as a golfer," Aberg said on how he plans to try and catch Scheffler.

"It's always going to be an endless challenge of trying to get a little bit better, whether it's your putting or chipping or short game or hitting balls or whatever it is.

"Obviously I can't do anything about Scottie. He's an unbelievable player and a person, and I respect him so much.

"I think it's good to have him here because he's pushing everyone else to get a little bit better, as well.

"I think I actually had the question the other day, someone asked me who's my favorite player on Tour, and I said Scottie, not only because of the way he plays golf and hits the golf ball, but the person he is and how he handles a lot of those things.

"I'm very - I'm admiring him as a person because of those things, and I think that's pretty cool."

Scheffler backs Aberg for success

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And it seems that the admiration works both ways, as Scheffler is also a big Aberg fan, with the two having played practice rounds together after first meeting at the Ryder Cup.

"I think we met maybe at one of the dinners one night," Scheffler recalls. "I think we ended up sitting next to each other, and I think his girlfriend was there and my wife was there, and seems like a really nice guy.

"I've played a couple practice rounds with him this year, and he definitely is a really nice guy. He's fun to be around. He's got a good personality. I think he's got the right personality to be successful out here for a long time.

"He's very competitive but he doesn't seem to take himself too seriously. He seems like a guy that works really hard. I see him in the trailer after rounds working out. He's doing the right things to have a successful career out here.

"It's so funny, the guys coming out of college now are just so ready to play. They really are. So it's impressive to watch. You like seeing guys like that that put in the work, put in the time and do things the right way, have success, and Ludvig is definitely one of those guys."

These two players could battle it out in a huge rivalry over the next few years, but it will be a friendly one going on their mutual admiration they've displayed - so far.