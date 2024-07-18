‘I Played This Wind Two Weeks Ago’ - Lowry’s Early Troon Scouting Mission Pays Off For Lowest First Round Major Score
The 37-year-old carded a five-under-par first round to sit one back of the lead of The Open Championship, with Lowry crediting a scouting trip a fortnight ago for his excellent play
Shane Lowry made the dream start to The 152nd Open Championship, as the former Claret Jug winner fired a blemish free five-under-par round of 66 to sit one off the lead at the top of the leaderboard.
Carding five birdies and 13 pars, Lowry looked composed throughout as the majority of the field struggled on the first day at Royal Troon, with less than 20 players under-par at the end of play on Thursday.
The reason for the scoring can likely be put down to the change of direction in the wind, which was the complete opposite to how the practice rounds played on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
However, an early trip to Troon a fortnight ago proved to be of much value to Lowry, who went out in a three-under 33 and followed it up with the same score on the back nine, including a final hole birdie from a stunning approach into the 18th.
When asked about how the wind impacted the first day, Lowry stated: "It did change a lot because we played the front nine down and the back nine into the wind in all our practice rounds.
"Fortunately enough, I came here two weeks ago and I played this wind on the second day that I played here. I saw the golf course in every wind possible I could see it. I guess that was a good thing to do, and it's out there paying off a little bit today."
A post shared by Shane Lowry (@shanelowrygolf)
A photo posted by on
Back in 2019, Lowry claimed a first Claret Jug at Royal Portrush following a first round 67. That year, he began the second day one back of American, JB Holmes, with Lowry going on to fire rounds of 67, 63 and 72 to pick up the biggest win of his career.
In 2024, his current nearest challenges include DP World Tour winner, Daniel Brown, two-time Major champion, Justin Thomas, as well as the likes of Alex Noren, Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose.
"It's great (leading), but there's three rounds left. If I don't play well the next three rounds, it doesn't matter what I shot today," stated Lowry, who has one victory this year alongside Rory McIlroy at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
"I'm fully aware that I have a job to do over the next three days. Look, I'd give anything to win this tournament again. I'd give anything to give myself a chance to win this tournament again, and that's why I'm here this week. This is obviously a great start to do that".
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
