With LIV 'Flux' Hurting Major Form, Brandel Chamblee Believes Bryson DeChambeau's Plotting PGA Tour Return

Brandel Chamblee believes that LIV Golf's future being "in flux" has negatively affected Bryson DeChambeau's Major form this year, and believes he's trying to work out a way to return to the PGA Tour.

The clock is ticking on LIV Golf trying to secure fresh funding, and DeChambeau is actively involved alongside CEO Scott O'Neil in trying to bring in new investors with the Saudi PIF withdrawing its funding.

DeChambeau, whose contract expires at the end of the current season, has spoken of his determination to help LIV Golf survive, but has also admitted that he was uncertain of what his future could hold if it doesn't.

And Golf Channel analyst Chamblee believes that the two-time Major champion is trying to work out a way he can secure a PGA Tour return.

"The distraction of LIV being in flux and Bryson… from what we can all sort of read between the lines, is that he's trying to figure out a way to come back to the PGA Tour, or at least that's what we're hearing through the grapevine," Chamblee said on a Golf Channel media call ahead of the US Open.

DeChambeau has two wins on LIV this year but two missed cuts in the Majors, and Chamblee believes LIV's uncertain future may have something to do with that form.

"So, just being in flux, I think it's hurt a lot of players' games," added Chamblee. "And maybe that is the larger point of what's going on with Bryson this year, is that he's completely in a state of flux. He'd put so much in to LIV, and now it's up in flames.

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"There’s a lot of doubt as to where he's going to be next year. So maybe that is the larger part of it, and it's just playing out with his short game, and his iron play is just completely off."

Bryson has to figure out what he wants to do

(Image credit: Getty Images)

DeChambeau won his second US Open in 2024 after seemingly getting a boost in form after joining LIV - something Chamblee attributes to him being able to spend more time practising.

US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk agrees that DeChambeau's faltering Major form this year could have something to do with the LIV Golf situation.

"I think he's done an amazing job as staying as competitive as he stayed," Furyk said of DeChambeau, who may well return to Ryder Cup duty at Adare Manor next year.

"So, obviously, this year's a little different. He’s been a big supporter of LIV and loves the team golf concept, maybe the fact that it seems like the funding's down, or maybe that's not going to be in place next year.

"He's got to answer a lot of questions these days. He seems to be obviously a little bothered by that as well, and, talks about maybe not coming back to the PGA Tour could be affecting his game."

Furyk warned against writing a player such as DeChambeau off though, adding: "Then again, he might go and just tear it up at Shinnecock."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf Channel present Rich Lerner added that DeChambeau could be at a crossroads in his career as he decides what his next move is, as he has a few options.

DeChambeaus has spoken about the very real prospect of doing YouTube full-time and only playing in the Majors, while he could stick with the new iteration of LIV Golf or try to return to the PGA Tour.

"These are prime years, and I think he has to make a determination exactly what does he want," said Lerner. "I think it's okay to want to be a YouTube giant, to, as he likes to say, to grow the game.

"But Majors in this sport are how legacies are written, and I don't think he can afford to let too many more slip away. We’re halfway through what could be a lost season here for Bryson, so he needs to figure it out. What does he want to be? What does he want to do?"