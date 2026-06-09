20+ LIV Golfers Set For International Series Morocco

It's a big week on the Asian Tour as the International Series continues in Morocco at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

Scott Vincent defends his title with past winners Ben Campbell and Jazz Janewattananond back in a very strong field.

The elevated series of Asian Tour events offers spots into the LIV Golf League, and this week there are over 20 LIV players in the field including team rostered players, wild cards and reserves.

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2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia is one of the headline names along with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, Abraham Ancer and Australia's Elvis Smylie, who sits 9th in the LIV Golf standings after winning in his Riyadh debut to start the season.

The event marks the third tournament of the 2026 International Series schedule, following on from the International Series Japan and Singapore Open, which were both played in April.

Travis Smyth prevailed in Japan for his second Asian Tour victory, and it has led to multiple LIV Golf starts for Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC - which is currently missing Paul Casey due to injury.

Smyth, who is one of the tournament favorites this week in Rabat after playing LIV Golf Mexico City, Virginia, Korea and Andalucia, says his recent LIV experience has given him plenty of confidence.

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“LIV Golf Korea was amazing. It was really cool to get the call-up last minute and have such a strong week, it was a special, unforgettable experience in Asia," he said.

"I’ve always had a soft spot for Asia and love playing there, so I feel very comfortable in that environment.

“Finishing top 10 in Korea individually was also a huge boost of confidence. It took a bit of pressure off and just reinforced that I can compete at that level. It was really nice to be able to play well and back it up with a result like that.

“Being part of a team again was also really unique. Having guys genuinely happy for you, coming off the course and getting congratulations, even hearing ‘good luck’ before going out and knowing they mean it, it was a really refreshing experience.

(Image credit: International Series)

"Making new friendships, and being alongside players like Bryson, made it even more special.

“The more time I spend on LIV Golf, the more comfortable I feel in that atmosphere. It’s quite different to the Asian Tour, bigger crowds, music, and the added pressure you put on yourself all make it a different challenge.

"Those are factors that can get in the way of playing freely, but each time I tee it up I feel like I’m getting more comfortable.

“Looking ahead to International Series Morocco presented by Visit Morocco, it’s a very strong field, which is exactly what the tournament deserves. It’s a world-class golf course, I love it there and have played well before.

"From the first time I saw it, I’ve always felt it’s a course I can win on, and that’s always the goal.”

So, which LIV Golfers are in the field this week in Morocco?

LIV Golfers in International Series Morocco field:

Byeonghun An (Korean GC)

Abraham Ancer (Torque GC)

Yosuke Asaji (Wild Card)

Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC)

John Catlin (Reserve)

Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC)

Branden Grace (Southern Guards GC)

Bjorn Hellgren (Wild Card)

Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC)

Michael La Sasso (HyFlyers GC)

Luis Masaveu (Fireballs GC)

Doyeob Mun (Korean GC)

Wade Ormsby (Reserve)

Max Rottluff (Reserve)

Ollie Schniederjans (Reserve)

Elvis Smylie (Ripper GC)

Younghan Song (Korean GC)

Richard T Lee (Wild Card)

Miguel Tabuena (Wild Card)

Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC)

Scott Vincent (HyFlyers GC)

Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC)