Sergio Garcia To Have Wife As Caddie In Morocco Debut
Sergio Garcia is one of many LIV Golfers in the International Series Morocco field, where his caddie will be his wife, Angela
Sergio Garcia is preparing for his seventh appearance on the Asian Tour’s International Series, but his first in Morocco.
Indeed, the International Series Morocco won’t just see the LIV Golfer tee it up in the country for the first time, it is also the Spaniard’s first visit in any capacity.
Ahead of the tournament, which is being held at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, he said: “Funny enough, even though I’m from Spain, I’ve never been to Morocco, as close as it is.”
However, Garcia won’t be stepping into the unknown without a familiar face by his side during the tournament. Rather than go with his regular caddie, Benjamin Thompson, Garcia will have his wife, Angela, on his bag.
He added: “It’s great to be here with my wife, Angela. She’s going to be caddying for me this week, so that’s going to be a fun experience for both of us.
“We played nine holes yesterday and enjoyed the course. It’s in great shape. The greens are very tricky with a lot of movement on them, but it’s a beautiful-looking golf course. We’re excited to see a new culture and experience it.”
There are eight tournaments on the International Series schedule for 2026, with each being held in a different country, and Garcia believes the events are helping to introduce the game to new audiences.
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He said: “I think golf is a global game, and that’s where we try to take it. One of the key things we do at LIV is travel to many different parts of the world and give countries that don’t always get to see a lot of golf, or many big-name players, the opportunity to experience it.
“I think it’s important to try to be in as many places as possible. Morocco, the Middle East and Asia are big markets, and we’re happy to try to do our part there.”
Garcia also believes the International Series, which this week sees 18 LIV Golfers compete, is playing a key role in accelerating young talent, too, as well as helping with his own sharpness.
He said: “Without a doubt. And for us, too, to keep sharp and play against some really good players and really good up-and-coming players. It’s fun to be here and test our games a little bit, maybe try a few new things here and there.”
On the subject of trying new things, Garcia experimented with a broomstick putter during practice. However, whether or not he uses it during the event, he will be confident of a sixth Asian Tour title.
Garcia tees it up in the International Series Morocco in excellent form, just days after finishing fourth at LIV Golf Andalucia in his homeland.
The International Series Morocco takes place between June 11th and 14th.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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