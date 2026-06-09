Scott O’Neil Provides Update On LIV Golf Future Amid Funding Uncertainty
The LIV Golf CEO has addressed concerns that the Saudi Public Investment Fund may not provide backing for the rest of the season
LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil has given an update on plans to find new investment in the circuit.
The organization is seeking financial backing following the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s decision to pull out at the end of the current season.
O’Neil appeared on the Halftime Report on CNBC, where he struck an optimistic tone on LIV Golf’s future, despite the current uncertainty.
He covered a range of subjects, including immediate concerns over whether LIV Golf would have the funding to finish the season.
He explained: “Well, I can say that they [PIF] have been terrific partners so far, and you have to take an incredible organization like PIF at their word, and they’ve been very public about funding us through the season, so we are full steam ahead.
“The players are locked in, the management team is locked in, and with advisors like AlixPartners and Gibson Dunn and new board members Gene Davis and Jon Zinman, Ducera is our lead bank, we’re pretty excited about where we are.”
LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil appeared on CNBC today to discuss reports the Saudi PIF may pull their funding early before the end of 2026, "You have to take an incredible organization like PIF at their word, and they've been very public about funding us through the season." pic.twitter.com/Gm3m3wHx6UJune 9, 2026
However, amid reports that LIV Golf may not have backing for the rest of the season after all, O’Neil stopped short of guaranteeing that the remaining four events of the season, beginning with LIV Golf UK on July 23rd, will take place.
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Instead, he responded: “What I can guarantee is a heck of a return if you come and invest in this business.”
O’Neil added that the company needs to be “disciplined and very, very value-accretive” to be sustainable, and said: “I think we have a very, very special opportunity to create tremendous value.”
Despite his optimism, O’Neil admitted that investment is needed sooner rather than later, suggesting deals will have to be made this summer.
He added: “While we have incredible business momentum, what we don’t have is a lot of time, so we’re very urgently out there talking to those who are interested.”
O’Neil also discussed the future of LIV Golf’s biggest stars, including Jon Rahm. He said: "I spoke to him through text quite a few times, we were back and forth, again this morning.
“This is different, and I know it’s hard for others in the golf industry to understand, but this is a group that is committed to their teams, they’re committed to the league, and they’re committed to his program – reimagining team golf, truly growing the game around the world and making an impact.”
Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed were two big names to leave LIV Golf before the start of the 2026 season, and it was also put to O’Neil that the circuit could ill-afford to lose more of its stars.
However, he pointed out it’s not just the established stars that LIV Golf has at its disposal.
He added: “The good news is we have a whole constellation of stars at LIV Golf, and not only that, many names I’ve mentioned before, we also have this young, emerging core of talent, David Puig, Jose Ballester, Caleb Surratt, Tom McKibbin. These guys are going to the moon and back.
“Some of those names I just mentioned that you may not have heard of, they may not be household names, but man, they are getting mentored and taught by some of the greats in the game and they will win Majors.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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