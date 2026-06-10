What Does Playing In A Major Do To Your Handicap Index? Three Top Amateurs Have The Answer...

Three of the World Amateur Golf Ranking's top-10 arrived at the US Women's Open last week full of hope and undoubtedly confidence too but expecting an unflinching examination of their golf games.

And they certainly underwent a tough test at Riviera Country Club as Nelly Korda triumphed by a single stroke, but each of the trio passed with flying colors to rack up a top-25 finish of their own.

World Amateur No. 1 Romero in particular proved her class by ending the week T6th thanks to scores of 73-70-70-68, adding up to a three-under-par total. However, due to her amateur status the American was unable to collect a check for roughly $430,000.

Her consolation prize was standing next to US Women's Open champion Korda as the low amateur, though - adding to her incredible list of achievements so far.

Discussing her performance after being confirmed the 2026 US Women's Open low amateur, she said: "I feel like I'm just really proud of myself after the week that I just had. Definitely wasn't easy.

"This course played unbelievably hard and took a lot of brain power out there for sure. But I'm just really proud of how my game has grown these past few years."

The American's excellent week also resulted in a noticeable change to what is already an extraordinary handicap index.

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Figures shared by the USGA showed the course rating at Riviera CC was 79.8 and the slope was 149, making Romero's first-round 73 (+2) worth -5.2 in terms of Score Differential (SD).

Her second and third round 70 (-1) worked out to -7.4 SD while the 20-year-old's closing 68 (-3) was -8.9.

Therefore, Romero arrived in California with a handicap index of +8.0 but left having knocked 0.5 shots off, taking her to a scarcely believable +8.5.

Meanwhile, World Amateur No.8 Asterisk Talley's handicap index followed an identical pattern to Romero in terms of dropping from +8.0 to +8.5, although her individual round scores varied.

The 17-year-old posted 71-75-66-74 as she finished T22nd, with that Saturday five-under round working out to -10.5 in terms of SD.

Lastly, Aphrodite Deng ultimately ended the US Women's Open in T17th at level par through four rounds thanks to scores of 70-73-68-73.

The World Amateur No.7's three-under 68 (SD -8.9) was her round of the week and helped Deng drop her handicap index from +6.8 to an even +7.0.

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To put these scores into context, German pro Esther Henseleit finished her 2018 campaign as an amateur with a handicap of +7.1, which was believed to be the best ever recorded handicap in Europe.

Rory McIlroy's handicap before he turned pro was +6 and is now believed to be around +8.3, while Scottie Scheffler's theoretical handicap index was +10.5 at the peak of his powers this time last year.

The average handicap index for female amateur golfers in the United States and the British Isles is between 27-29.

Whatever handicap index the aforementioned amateur trio end on when they turn pro, you can almost guarantee they'll continue to post some incredible numbers in the paid ranks, too.