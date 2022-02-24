'I Don't See It Going Away' - Rickie Fowler On Saudi Golf League

Rickie Fowler does not expect the Saudi Golf League (SGL) to disappear despite the succession of big names distancing themselves from the proposed big money breakaway from the PGA Tour.

The 33-year-old, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, expects the new SGL to remain on the table after what he called ‘an interesting week or so’.

That week has seen both Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau distance themselves from the Saudi set up, but Fowler feels the competition will actually be a positive for the PGA Tour.

“I don’t see it going away,” said Fowler. “I’ve known those guys for quite a while. They’re not scared about the situation.

“I've always looked at having competition as a good thing. For me that's always how I got better through say junior golf, through college golf and even out here playing against the best players in the world. Ultimately I think that if everything kind of goes the right way, I think everyone comes out in a better place.

“I think competition is a good thing, and in business, whatever it may be, if you're trying to be the best, you want to find ways that you can be better than your competitors. It goes through sport, business, tours, whatever it may be.

“I just hope that everything kind of continues to either head the right way or not the wrong way, and we can all end up in a better place in the future.

“Do I think the PGA Tour is the best place to play currently? Yes. Do I think it could get better? Yes.”

Fowler’s comments echo those of Brooks Koepka, who earlier said of the SGL proposal, “I think it’s going to still keep going.”

DeChambeu, who according to sources had been offered $135million to become the poster boy of the Saudi Golf League, and former world number one Johnson, both pledged their allegiance to the PGA Tour last weekend.

The PGA Tour released a statement on behalf of Johson on Sunday, saying: “I am fully committed to the PGA Tour. I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family.”

Later that night, DeChambeau dealt the SGL a further blow, saying: “As long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so am I.”