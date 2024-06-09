'Very Productive, Very Constructive, Very Collaborative' - Rory McIlroy 'More Encouraged' Following Four-And-A-Half Hour PIF Meeting

On Friday, a meeting between the PGA Tour Enterprises Transaction Subcommittee and Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund took place in New York City, with many high-profile names attending.

Amongst them were PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, as well as Strategic Sports Group principal John Henry, Tiger Woods and four-time Major winner, Rory McIlroy, with a statement from the subcommittee claiming that “progress was made.”

Attending the meeting remotely from the Memorial Tournament, an event he is playing in this week, McIlroy gave a little more insight into what actually happened during the four-and-a-half hour call, with the 35-year-old claiming that "a lot of progress was made".

After firing a one-over-par third round to sit outside the top 10 at Muirfield Village, McIlroy spoke to the media, stating: "Yeah, very productive, very constructive, very collaborative. I think those are probably three words I would use to describe it (the meeting). Yeah, it was really good. Definitely things are heading in the right direction. A lot of progress was made. I can't really say much more than that, but it was really positive".

He then went on to add: "So the meeting with PIF was three hours, but then the prep call before that was an hour and a half, so probably, like, four and a half hours. I would say -- maybe not surprised, but maybe more encouraged. I think a lot of progress had sort of been made. But, yeah, definitely encouraged.

"In terms of the deal, like the financials and the legal and all that, I think more that was -- those three calls a week were more to do with, like, their investment committee and SSG, so that was more -- that's what those calls were. But I think last night was more, you know, talking about the future of the game and the vision and that was where I thought there was a lot of progress that was made".

McIlroy and Monahan prior to the RBC Canadian Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been just over a year since the shock announcement of a merger between the PGA Tour and PIF, with many wondering what the vision of the professional men's game could look like. Previously, McIlroy has called the possibility of a world tour as a "dream scenario", stating that national Open Championships "definitely mean something else".

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, although golf's participation at grass roots level is on the rise, the viewership of tournaments has been taking a hit, with many PGA Tour tournaments seeing decreases in viewership throughout 2024.

On Saturday, McIlroy stated: You've got to understand, they (PIF) are a sovereign wealth fund. They invest in companies and in different things and they want a return on their investment. That's what they want. It doesn't seem like they're getting that at the minute within golf, and this -- you know, hopefully if things progress and we get to a certain point, then hopefully they see a future where that can happen, they can start to get some returns on their money.

"I think it's a recreational game. I think more people are playing the game. I think people would rather play the game than sit and watch us play. I think rounds of golf are up. I think golf in general is thriving. I think there's never been a bigger disconnect between recreational golf and professional golf, and I think that's a big part of the reason."