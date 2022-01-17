How To Watch The PGA Tour on ESPN+

The inaugural season of PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will offer golf fans an unprecedented amount of live coverage, with more than triple the number of hours – adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming available for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours. This will include live coverage of 35 tournaments in 2022, with at least 28 events having four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day.

Additionally, ESPN and ESPN+ will be home of the Masters Par 3 Contest and 115 hours of live coverage of the tournament from Augusta National Golf Club. There are more than 50 hours of The Masters Films (1960-2020) available as well if you want to get in the Masters mood. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.

From The American Express onwards, ESPN+ will offer fans four live feeds for each tournament:

Main Feed: primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course;

primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course; Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group;

new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group; Featured Groups: traditional PGA Tour Live coverage of two concurrent featured groups;

traditional PGA Tour Live coverage of two concurrent featured groups; Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes, like the island green 17th hole at The Players Championship and the stadium-style 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open to name two.

When network television coverage begins on Golf Channel, NBC or CBS, the four streams will pivot to two featured groups and two featured holes so fans can continue to engage with PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ in addition to the telecast.

“We are looking forward to working with the PGA Tour to bring current and future golf fans the next generation of Tour coverage,” Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN president and Disney Media Networks co-chairman, said in a statement. “ESPN+ will offer golf fans unprecedented access and storytelling at an incredible value on the industry’s leading sports streaming platform.”

If you want more than the golf as well, the PGA Tour Live content will be part of the ESPN+ base subscription which also covers Major League Soccer’s out-of-market package, Italian Serie A soccer, UFC fight nights and select MLB and NHL games.

Get an ESPN+ Subscription

Watch the golf live anywhere with ESPN+. Featuring more than 4,300 hours of golf throughout the year, up from 1,100 in 2021, you can get ESPN+ for only $6.99 a month.

How to get the ESPN Plus bundle

ESPN is jointly owned by Disney, so there's a bundle that lets you get ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu for a flexible monthly sum of a mere $13.99 - alternatively called the Disney Plus bundle. You can sign up for the great value bundle by heading to Disney Plus's website here. That means not only will you get sport action with ESPN+, but you will also get Classic Disney Animations, Pixar movies, 31 seasons of The Simpsons, and all the Star Wars and Marvel movies. Then with Hulu you have access to the excellent entertainment library.

Subscribed to separately, you'd be looking at a cost of $19.88 a month, or $25.97 if you opted for Hulu without ads, making the $13.99 monthly fee ($19.99 without ads) one of the best value streaming offerings out there. Or you can head to the ESPN+ website direct and get a base subscription for just $6.99.

What devices can I watch ESPN Plus on?

ESPN+ is very easy to watch because you can you watch it on your smart TV, as well as PCs, tablets and via the ESPN Plus app on smartphones. ESPN Plus is now available on Xbox One and PS4 consoles, too. ESPN Plus is also available on Apple TV, Chromecast and the Amazon Fire TV platform. Importantly there is no difference in price between these platforms and you can carry an account over to a different one by signing in.