How Tiger Woods Can Jump Over 1,000 Spots In The World Rankings Next Week
Tiger Woods could vault inside the top 250 by winning Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods could potentially jump more than 1000 spots on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) if he somehow manages to win the Hero World Challenge next week.
The 15-time Major winner is currently world No.1,266 following his horrific car accident in February 2021 that has limited him to just three starts, this year's Masters, the PGA Championship and the 150th Open.
Next week's tournament, which he hosts, will be his first start since the Open at St Andrews back in July and if he were to win the 18-man event at Albany in the Bahamas, he would vault up to just inside the top 250 as reported by Twitter's OWGR guru @VC606.
🚨#OWGR 🐯 watch:We didn't have one of these for quite a while...@TigerWoods is currently ranked #1266 in the world. With a win at #HeroWorldChallenge next week he would jump more than 1000 places, inside the top 250!November 23, 2022
It wouldn't be the first time he has made significant gains in the world rankings following the Hero World Challenge, as in 2017 he jumped from 1199th to 668th thanks to a T9th finish.
The field is extremely strong as always, with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and defending champion Viktor Hovland all participating.
There were questions regarding whether Woods would be using a golf cart or not during the tournament, however it has been confirmed that the 46-year-old will in fact be walking.
Even if he did somehow pull off a stunning victory, due to the fact the Hero World Challenge is an unofficial event he would still be tied with Sam Snead on 82 PGA Tour wins.
December is certainly looking like a busy month for Woods, as he is set to tee it up three times before the end of the year. After his Hero World Challenge appearance, Woods will take part in The Match alongside Rory McIlroy as they take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
The American will be hoping for his second victory in the event, having lost to Phil Mickelson in 2018 before teaming up with Peyton Manning to defeat the 52-year-old and Tom Brady back in 2020.
Finally, Woods is also likely to once again play in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, in Orlando, Florida. He has played in this event for the previous two years although he has yet to officially commit to playing in this year's edition.
