How Social Media Reacted To Scottie Scheffler's Second Masters Victory

Scottie Scheffler closed out his second Masters victory on Sunday in dominant style.

With just a one-stroke advantage on the first tee that was quickly wiped out, the World No.1 had to show all of his quality and consistency to rise above his rivals - going on to win by four from Ludvig Aberg after a vintage back-nine display.

The success not only earned him another Green Jacket and the iconic Masters trophy, but also a check for $3.6 million.

In his post-tournament press conference, Scheffler paid tribute to his faith and to his family as his wife Meredith prepares to welcome the couple's first child.

Meanwhile, on social media, thousands of people congratulated the 27-year-old on his third win in his past four starts - following success at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, and now, The Masters.

The Masters' official X account kicked off the toasting session with a video of the moment Scheffler sank the winning putt and his immediate emotion. The PGA Tour's account later did similar.

For the second time in three years, Scottie Scheffler wins the Masters Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/hVKptJoGypApril 14, 2024 See more

The winning putt. The emotions. The walk to Butler Cabin.Soaking it all in with Scottie Scheffler. pic.twitter.com/Z1dpO6Nym2April 14, 2024 See more

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson passed on his praise for Scheffler and caddie Ted Scott's performance while admitting his own week, which saw the 2012 and 2014 winner at Augusta miss the cut at 10-over, was disappointing.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scottie Scheffler is an amazing person and golfer & it’s great to see him win @TheMasters again!! And wow @jtedscott with yet another flag for his trophy case! Love You Guys. Congrats!! I had higher hopes for my week but golf is hard! Loved making memories with the family… pic.twitter.com/wbmcSTcBvHApril 15, 2024 See more

Scottie Scheffler + Ted Scott = 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/1RbnViWGGcApril 15, 2024 See more

Gary Player - one of Augusta National's honorary starters - was another to say 'well done' to the 2024 Masters champion.

Many congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on his second Masters victory. He is a fantastic role model and is streaking ahead of everyone else. Well done to a fine young man and golfer. GP📸 @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/1B6MreALO2April 15, 2024 See more

Several posts of congratulations flooded in after the winning moment, with The Masters, the DP World Tour, and Golf Monthly all paying tribute to Scheffler.

A post shared by The Masters (@themasters) A photo posted by on

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

With his second Masters title in three years and nine wins on the resume it makes you stop and realize—we have front row seats to the Scottie Scheffler era. #BeyondDriven #TeamTaylorMade pic.twitter.com/JJIT0VcqeoApril 14, 2024 See more

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

Good thing he looks good in green! 🏆Scottie Scheffler is a Masters Champion once again.Congratulations! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tK2B8o1IkPApril 14, 2024 See more

Golf journalist Dan Rapaport was one of several people to lay down a catalogue of superlatives when trying to sum up Scheffler's latest achievement.

Running out of superlatives for Scottie Scheffler. The way he bounced back from the bogey on 7. Just absolutely sucked the life out of this tournament. Held steady while everyone else made crucial mistakes. Get the sense if this Masters was 90 holes he might win by 10. A horse.April 14, 2024 See more

It was never really in doubt! Scottie is the king!! 🏆#themastersApril 14, 2024 See more

Scottie Scheffler became the first back-to-back PLAYERS champion in history. Now, he just won his second Masters in three years.What a year for the world No. 1! #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/qnNOmjMNzLApril 15, 2024 See more

Then there was the inevitable money angle, with reporter Jason Sobel trying to put Scheffler's recent hat-trick of victories into financial context.

Scottie Scheffler has now made $12,653,735 in on-course earnings alone over the last 35 days.That's $361,535 per day.April 15, 2024 See more

And finally, there was this unique reaction...