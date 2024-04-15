How Social Media Reacted To Scottie Scheffler's Second Masters Victory

Social media was awash with fans, legends, and brands congratulating Scheffler over his second Masters win in three years

Scottie Scheffler with the Masters trophy surrounded by screenshots of messages of congratulations
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By Jonny Leighfield
published

Scottie Scheffler closed out his second Masters victory on Sunday in dominant style. 

With just a one-stroke advantage on the first tee that was quickly wiped out, the World No.1 had to show all of his quality and consistency to rise above his rivals - going on to win by four from Ludvig Aberg after a vintage back-nine display.

The success not only earned him another Green Jacket and the iconic Masters trophy, but also a check for $3.6 million.

In his post-tournament press conference, Scheffler paid tribute to his faith and to his family as his wife Meredith prepares to welcome the couple's first child.

Meanwhile, on social media, thousands of people congratulated the 27-year-old on his third win in his past four starts - following success at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, and now, The Masters.

The Masters' official X account kicked off the toasting session with a video of the moment Scheffler sank the winning putt and his immediate emotion. The PGA Tour's account later did similar.

See more
See more

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson passed on his praise for Scheffler and caddie Ted Scott's performance while admitting his own week, which saw the 2012 and 2014 winner at Augusta miss the cut at 10-over, was disappointing.

See more
See more

Gary Player - one of Augusta National's honorary starters - was another to say 'well done' to the 2024 Masters champion.

See more

Several posts of congratulations flooded in after the winning moment, with The Masters, the DP World Tour, and Golf Monthly all paying tribute to Scheffler.

A post shared by The Masters (@themasters)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)

A photo posted by on

See more

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)

A photo posted by on

See more

Golf journalist Dan Rapaport was one of several people to lay down a catalogue of superlatives when trying to sum up Scheffler's latest achievement.

See more
See more
See more

Then there was the inevitable money angle, with reporter Jason Sobel trying to put Scheffler's recent hat-trick of victories into financial context.

See more

And finally, there was this unique reaction...

See more
Topics
Scottie Scheffler
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸