The Masters Purse Just Reached $20 Million - Here’s How It’s Grown Through The Years

The Masters is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the golf calendar, with the world's best heading to Augusta National and the chance of earning a Green Jacket.

Arguably, the glory of becoming a Major winner at Augusta outweighs any paycheck but, for 2024, the Masters has seen yet another expansion in its prize money as, for the first time, the purse has hit $20 million, with the winner claiming $3.6 million.

In 2023, $18m was on offer, with the winner picking up $3.24 million, whilst Scottie Scheffler won $2.7m from the $15m purse in 2022. The rise in prize money means that it now matches the same prize money given out at the PGA Tour Signature Events, as well as last year's US Open won by Wyndham Clark.

It's no secret that purses within golf have increased significantly over the past few years. Despite $3.6 million being given to the winner of the Masters, it's still $400,000 less than those who win on the LIV Golf circuit. However, in the past five years, the winner's cheque has expanded from £2,070,000 to $3,600,000 at Augusta National.

So, how does the tournament purse compare to that of previous Masters? Well, below, we have gone back and listed the prize money from each and every Masters event to see the significant increase.

Swipe to scroll horizontally The Masters Prize Money Through The Years Year Winner Purse Winner's payout 2024 TBD $20,000,000 $3,600,000 2023 Jon Rahm $18,000,000 $3,240,000 2022 Scottie Scheffler $15,000,000 $2,700,000 2021 Hideki Matsuyama $11,500,000 $2,070,000 2020 Dustin Johnson $11,500,000 $2,070,000 2019 Tiger Woods $11,500,000 $2,070,000 2018 Patrick Reed $11,000,000 $1,980,000 2017 Sergio Garcia $11,000,000 $1,980,000 2016 Danny Willett $10,000,000 $1,800,000 2015 Jordan Spieth $10,000,000 $1,800,000 2014 Bubba Watson $9,000,000 $1,620,000 2013 Adam Scott $8,000,000 $1,440,000 2012 Bubba Watson $8,000,000 $1,440,000 2011 Charl Schwartzel $8,000,000 $1,440,000 2010 Phil Mickelson $7,500,000 $1,350,000 2009 Angel Cabrera $7,500,000 $1,350,000 2008 Trevor Immelman $7,500,000 $1,350,000 2007 Zach Johnson $7,418,464 $1,305,000 2006 Phil Mickelson $7,000,000 $1,260,000 2005 Tiger Woods $7,000,000 $1,260,000 2004 Phil Mickelson $6,000,000 $1,117,000 2003 Mike Weir $6,000,000 $1,080,000 2002 Tiger Woods $5,600,000 $1,008,000 2001 Tiger Woods $5,600,000 $1,008,000 2000 Vijay Singh $4,600,000 $828,000 1999 Jose Maria Olazabal $4,000,000 $720,000 1998 Mark O'Meara $3,200,000 $576,000 1997 Tiger Woods $2,700,000 $486,000 1996 Nick Faldo $2,500,000 $450,000 1995 Ben Crenshaw $2,200,000 $396,000 1994 Jose Maria Olazabal $2,000,000 $360,000 1993 Bernhard Langer $1,700,000 $306,000 1992 Fred Couples $1,500,000 $270,000 1991 Ian Woosnam $1,350,000 $243,000 1990 Nick Faldo $1,250,000 $225,000 1989 Nick Faldo $1,000,000 $200,000 1988 Sandy Lyle $1,000,000 $183,800 1987 Larry Mize $867,100 $162,000 1986 Jack Nicklaus $785,000 $144,000 1985 Bernhard Langer $700,793 $126,000 1984 Ben Crenshaw $612,900 $108,000 1983 Seve Ballesteros $500,000 $90,000 1982 Craig Stadler $367,152 $64,000 1981 Tom Watson $362,587 $60,000 1980 Seve Ballesteros $359,949 $55,000 1979 Fuzzy Zoeller $299,625 $50,000 1978 Gary Player $262,402 $45,000 1977 Tom Watson $280,477 $40,000 1976 Raymond Floyd $200,000 $40,000 1975 Jack Nicklaus $242,750 $40,000 1974 Gary Player $229,549 $35,000 1973 Tommy Aaron $224,825 $30,000 1972 Jack Nicklaus $204,649 $25,000 1971 Charles Coody $125,000 $25,000 1970 Billy Casper $125,000 $25,000 1969 George Archer $100,000 $20,000 1968 Bob Goalby $100,000 $20,000 1967 Gay Brewer $165,000 $20,000 1966 Jack Nicklaus $100,000 $20,000 1965 Jack Nicklaus $100,000 $20,000 1964 Arnold Palmer $130,000 $20,000 1963 Jack Nicklaus $112,500 $20,000 1962 Arnold Palmer $110,000 $20,000 1961 Gary Player $110,000 $20,000 1960 Arnold Palmer $87,000 $17,500 1959 Art Wall Jr. $75,000 $15,000 1958 Arnold Palmer $60,000 $11,250 1957 Doug Ford $45,000 $8,750 1956 Jack Burke Jr $30,000 $6,000 1955 Carry Middlecoff $25,000 $5,000 1954 Sam Snead $25,000 $5,000 1953 Ben Hogan $20,000 $4,000 1952 Sam Snead $20,000 $4,000 1951 Ben Hogan $15,000 $3,000 1950 Jimmy Demaret $12,000 $2,400 1949 Sam Snead $11,000 $2,750 1948 Claude Harmon $10,000 $2,500 1947 Jimmy Demaret $10,000 $2,500 1946 Herman Keiser $10,000 $2,500 1942 Byron Nelson $5,000 $1,500 1941 Craig Wood $5,000 $1,500 1940 Jimmy Demaret $5,000 $1,500 1939 Ralph Guldahl $5,000 $1,500 1938 Henry Picard $5,000 $1,500 1937 Byron Nelson $5,000 $1,500 1936 Horton Smith $5,000 $1,500 1935 Gene Sarazen $5,000 $1,500 1934 Horton Smith $5,000 $1,500