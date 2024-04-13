The Masters Purse Just Reached $20 Million - Here’s How It’s Grown Through The Years

The winner of the 2024 Masters will pick up a record paycheck at Augusta National, as the tournament purse increases for yet another year

Scottie Scheffler puts the Green Jacket on Jon Rahm
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

The Masters is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the golf calendar, with the world's best heading to Augusta National and the chance of earning a Green Jacket.

Arguably, the glory of becoming a Major winner at Augusta outweighs any paycheck but, for 2024, the Masters has seen yet another expansion in its prize money as, for the first time, the purse has hit $20 million, with the winner claiming $3.6 million.

In 2023, $18m was on offer, with the winner picking up $3.24 million, whilst Scottie Scheffler won $2.7m from the $15m purse in 2022. The rise in prize money means that it now matches the same prize money given out at the PGA Tour Signature Events, as well as last year's US Open won by Wyndham Clark.

It's no secret that purses within golf have increased significantly over the past few years. Despite $3.6 million being given to the winner of the Masters, it's still $400,000 less than those who win on the LIV Golf circuit. However, in the past five years, the winner's cheque has expanded from £2,070,000 to $3,600,000 at Augusta National.

So, how does the tournament purse compare to that of previous Masters? Well, below, we have gone back and listed the prize money from each and every Masters event to see the significant increase. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
The Masters Prize Money Through The Years
YearWinnerPurseWinner's payout
2024TBD$20,000,000$3,600,000
2023Jon Rahm$18,000,000$3,240,000
2022Scottie Scheffler$15,000,000$2,700,000
2021Hideki Matsuyama$11,500,000$2,070,000
2020Dustin Johnson$11,500,000$2,070,000
2019Tiger Woods$11,500,000$2,070,000
2018Patrick Reed$11,000,000$1,980,000
2017Sergio Garcia$11,000,000$1,980,000
2016Danny Willett$10,000,000$1,800,000
2015Jordan Spieth$10,000,000$1,800,000
2014Bubba Watson$9,000,000$1,620,000
2013Adam Scott$8,000,000$1,440,000
2012Bubba Watson$8,000,000$1,440,000
2011Charl Schwartzel$8,000,000$1,440,000
2010Phil Mickelson$7,500,000$1,350,000
2009Angel Cabrera$7,500,000$1,350,000
2008Trevor Immelman$7,500,000$1,350,000
2007Zach Johnson$7,418,464$1,305,000
2006 Phil Mickelson$7,000,000$1,260,000
2005Tiger Woods$7,000,000$1,260,000
2004Phil Mickelson$6,000,000$1,117,000
2003Mike Weir$6,000,000$1,080,000
2002Tiger Woods$5,600,000$1,008,000
2001Tiger Woods$5,600,000$1,008,000
2000Vijay Singh$4,600,000$828,000
1999Jose Maria Olazabal$4,000,000$720,000
1998Mark O'Meara$3,200,000$576,000
1997Tiger Woods$2,700,000$486,000
1996Nick Faldo$2,500,000$450,000
1995Ben Crenshaw$2,200,000$396,000
1994Jose Maria Olazabal$2,000,000$360,000
1993Bernhard Langer$1,700,000$306,000
1992Fred Couples$1,500,000$270,000
1991Ian Woosnam$1,350,000$243,000
1990Nick Faldo$1,250,000$225,000
1989Nick Faldo$1,000,000$200,000
1988Sandy Lyle$1,000,000$183,800
1987Larry Mize$867,100$162,000
1986Jack Nicklaus$785,000$144,000
1985Bernhard Langer$700,793$126,000
1984Ben Crenshaw$612,900$108,000
1983Seve Ballesteros$500,000$90,000
1982Craig Stadler$367,152$64,000
1981Tom Watson$362,587$60,000
1980Seve Ballesteros$359,949$55,000
1979Fuzzy Zoeller$299,625$50,000
1978Gary Player$262,402$45,000
1977Tom Watson$280,477$40,000
1976Raymond Floyd$200,000$40,000
1975Jack Nicklaus$242,750$40,000
1974Gary Player$229,549$35,000
1973Tommy Aaron$224,825$30,000
1972Jack Nicklaus$204,649$25,000
1971Charles Coody$125,000$25,000
1970Billy Casper$125,000$25,000
1969George Archer$100,000$20,000
1968Bob Goalby$100,000$20,000
1967Gay Brewer$165,000$20,000
1966Jack Nicklaus$100,000$20,000
1965Jack Nicklaus$100,000$20,000
1964Arnold Palmer$130,000$20,000
1963Jack Nicklaus$112,500$20,000
1962Arnold Palmer$110,000$20,000
1961Gary Player$110,000$20,000
1960Arnold Palmer$87,000$17,500
1959Art Wall Jr.$75,000$15,000
1958Arnold Palmer$60,000$11,250
1957Doug Ford$45,000$8,750
1956Jack Burke Jr$30,000$6,000
1955Carry Middlecoff$25,000$5,000
1954Sam Snead$25,000$5,000
1953Ben Hogan$20,000$4,000
1952Sam Snead$20,000$4,000
1951Ben Hogan$15,000$3,000
1950Jimmy Demaret$12,000$2,400
1949Sam Snead$11,000$2,750
1948Claude Harmon$10,000$2,500
1947Jimmy Demaret$10,000$2,500
1946Herman Keiser$10,000$2,500
1942Byron Nelson$5,000$1,500
1941Craig Wood$5,000$1,500
1940Jimmy Demaret$5,000$1,500
1939Ralph Guldahl$5,000$1,500
1938Henry Picard$5,000$1,500
1937Byron Nelson$5,000$1,500
1936Horton Smith$5,000$1,500
1935Gene Sarazen$5,000$1,500
1934Horton Smith$5,000$1,500
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸