How Scottie Scheffler Could Lose The World No.1 Position This Week

After successfully defending his title in the WM Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler returned to the top of the world rankings for the first time since relinquishing the position to Rory McIlroy last October.

However, his stay at the top could be short-lived, with both McIlroy and Jon Rahm in with a chance of reaching the summit this week. The Genesis Invitational is the second elevated event on the PGA Tour in a row, meaning another field with some of the world’s best players is guaranteed. That includes Scheffler and the two players immediately beneath him in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

While it is only two weeks since McIlroy held off Patrick Reed to win the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic, his performance at TPC Scottsdale failed to live up to expectations, with the Northern Irishman finishing in a tie for 32nd. He will need a significant improvement to oust Scheffler at Riviera Country Club. However, if he rediscovers some of the form he showed in the UAE last month and finishes outright third or higher, he has a chance of doing just that.

🚨#OWGR No.1 watch:The same three players will be battling for No.1 this week at @thegenesisinv.- @McIlroyRory will need a solo 3 finish or better to have a chance to get back- @JonRahmpga will need a solo 2nd or a win to have a chance.Detailed scenarios later...February 13, 2023 See more

Rahm continued an impressive run in Phoenix that has seen him finish in the top 10 of every tournament he’s played since last September’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. The Spaniard finished third, five shots behind Scheffler, but he will need to do even better than that to claim the World No.1 position for the fifth time. Given his incredible form, though, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he finished outright runner-up or winner to potentially overtake Scheffler.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Justin Thomas enjoyed the biggest leap following the WM Phoenix Open. His finish of fourth was enough to see him climb two places to World No.7, swapping places with Collin Morikawa, who missed the cut.

Away from the PGA Tour, Dustin Johnson is the latest LIV Golf player to suffer a notable drop thanks to the paucity of opportunities to claim the points. Johnson now sits outside the world’s top 50 for the first time in 13 years, at World No.51.