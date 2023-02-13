Dustin Johnson Falls Out Of World's Top 50 For First Time In 13 Years

Dustin Johnson has officially dropped out of the world's top 50 for the first time since January 2010.

The two-time Major winner was one of LIV's huge signings prior to the first event near London last June, but DJ has seen his world ranking drop significantly after only playing in two Official World Golf Ranking-sanctioned events since. New World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has played in 14 for comparison.

His fellow American and LIV star Bryson DeChambeau fell out of the world's top 100 last week, too, as players signed to the Saudi-backed series continue to fall in the rankings.

DJ, who has spent 135 weeks as World No.1, the third-longest spell since the OWGR's inception in 1986, is now down at 51st. He had been inside the world's top 50 for over 13-consecutive years, moving inside of it at the end of January 2010.

Johnson was set to make his first start of the year at the Saudi International on the Asian Tour, where he is a two-time champion, but had to withdraw after tweaking his back.

He joined LIV for a reported fee of around $125m last year and went on to bank over $35m in winnings including the $18m individual bonus.

His opening event of 2023 will come later this month in Mexico for the start of the 14-event $405m LIV Golf League, which is still yet to receive world ranking points.

We'll next see him in an OWGR-sanctioned event in April at The Masters, where he will be arriving at Augusta National even lower down the rankings than he current sits.