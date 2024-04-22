How Nelly Korda And Scottie Scheffler Have Amassed 9 Wins And Almost $20 Million In Prize Money Over Their Last 10 Starts
The World No.1 pair are on quite the tear right now, as both Korda and Scheffler added yet more silverware to their cabinets after their respective victories
Golf has seen many dominant players throughout its lifetime and, in 2024, the emergence of Nelly Korda and Scottie Scheffler are taking the women's and men's games by storm.
In their last 10 starts, five-a-piece, Korda has claimed five wins, including the first women's Major of the year at the Chevron Championship, while Scheffler has four wins and one runner-up finish at the Houston Open.
Put simply, the pair are dominating their respective divisions and, in the span of just three months, we have seen a total of nine wins and over $18 million in prize money picked up by the duo!
NELLY KORDA
|Date
|Competition
|Result
|Prize Money
|28/1
|LPGA Drive On Championship
|1st
|$262,500
|24/3
|Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship
|1st
|$300,000
|31/3
|Ford Championship
|1st
|$337,500
|7/4
|T-Mobile Match Play
|1st
|$300,000
|21/4
|Chevron Championship
|1st
|$1,200,000
Korda's imperious run began all the way back in January, as the Olympic gold medalist produced an eagle-birdie finish in her final two holes to force a playoff with Lydia Ko, who was one victory away from joining the LPGA Tour's Hall of Fame.
Dispatching the New Zealander at the second playoff hole, Korda would wait two months to return to competitive action as she claimed her 10th LPGA Tour title at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship. Earning a win in yet another playoff, Korda beat her fellow countrywoman Ryann O'Toole with a birdie at the first playoff hole.
The next week, Korda carded a seven-under-par 65 to win the Ford Championship by two strokes, with the 25-year-old describing it as "one of my least stressful wins" as she made it three victories from three.
Not done there, the American then made it four from four at the T-Mobile Match Play, as she put away Leona Maguire 4&3 in Las Vegas. The victory meant she joined Mickey Wright, Kathy Whitworth and Lorena Ochoa as the only players to win four consecutive LPGA Tour titles but, in typical Nelly style, she wasn't finished yet.
In mid-April, the first women's Major of 2024 came around and, going off as the heavy favourite, Korda carded a 68 and 69 to sit inside the top 5. From there, she made another 69 to sit one back of Hae Ran Ryu going into Sunday, where she went on to fire a third consecutive three-under-par round to win a second Major.
With the win, Korda joined Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam as the only female players to win five consecutive times on the LPGA Tour, as her lead in the World Rankings extended even further over the competition.
Scottie Scheffler
|Date
|Competition
|Result
|Prize Money
|10/3
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|1st
|$4,000,000
|17/3
|The Players Championship
|1st
|$4,500,000
|31/3
|Houston Open
|T2nd
|$553,735
|14/4
|The Masters
|1st
|$3,600,000
|21/4
|RBC Heritage
|1st
|$3,600,000
Scheffler's staggering run of form almost replicates that of 2022 and 2023, as the American has only claimed victory, so far, in the months of February, March and April.
Claiming a second Arnold Palmer Invitational in mid-March via dominant fashion, Scheffler then picked up a second Players Championship title in dramatic circumstances following an eight-under-par final round.
Setting a 20-under-par tournament total, Scheffler waited for a number of big names to finish and, after Brian Harman and Xander Schauffele finished one back at 19-under, US Open winner, Wyndham Clark, saw his birdie putt at the 18th lip out. If it had dropped, it would have been a playoff and perhaps all so different.
Enjoying a hot run of form, Scheffler was looking for a hat trick of straight wins but, this time around at the Houston Open, the American saw his birdie putt at the 18th hole just miss the cup as he finished one shot back of eventual winner, Stephan Jager.
Following his runner-up placing, attention turned to the Masters at Augusta National and, because of his run of form, Scheffler headed to the event the heavy favorite. Looking for a second Green Jacket, the 27-year-old produced an impeccable back nine in the final round to win by four and pick up a second Major scalp.
Admitting to being "tired" at the RBC Heritage, which fell on the week after the Masters, Scheffler pounced with a 63 third round to move to the top of the leaderboard and, during the weather-affected final round, he never looked challenged as he picked up a fourth title in five starts and a total of $15 million in prize money over the past six weeks!
