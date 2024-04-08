Which Female Golfers Have Won Four Or More Consecutive LPGA Titles?
We take a look at the players that have enjoyed an incredible winning streak on the LPGA Tour
It’s uncommon for players to win back-to-back titles, let alone achieve four or five victories on the bounce in consecutive starts. Here we take a look at the players who are members of this exclusive club.
Winners Of 5 Consecutive LPGA Titles
Nancy Lopez
Three-time Major champion and Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez set the record of winning five consecutive tournaments during her first full season on the LPGA Tour in 1978. Lopez won three of the five tournaments by just one stroke and at the Coca-Cola Classic, she held her nerve to beat JoAnne Carner in a sudden-death playoff. In the same year the American secured four additional titles including one Major, the LPGA Championship, where she won by six shots over Amy Alcott.
Annika Sorenstam
Sweden’s Annika Sorenstam matched Lopez’s record by winning five in a row over the end of the 2004 season and beginning of the 2005 season. Her winning streak included two playoffs, one against Cristie Kerr in the ADT Championship, and the other against Lorena Ochoa at the Safeway International. Sorenstam had previously recorded four wins in four consecutive starts in 2001, including the Standard Register Ping at which she became the first woman in LPGA history to shoot a 59.
Winners Of 4 Consecutive LPGA Titles
Mickey Wright
World Golf Hall of Famer Mickey Wright won 82 LPGA Tour titles including 13 Major Championships between 1958 and 1966. She is the only player in LPGA Tour history to hold all four Major titles at the same time. Not once, but twice, she is also the only player to have achieved a four-tournament winning streak over four consecutive weeks in 1962 and 1963.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Kathy Whitworth
Kathy Whitworth holds the record for winning more titles than anyone else on the LPGA or PGA Tours - 88 in total. She also became the first woman to reach career earnings of $1 on the LPGA Tour. Whitworth was the LPGA Player of the Year seven times between 1966 and 1973, and it was during this period in 1969 that she was in the winner’s circle on four consecutive weeks
Lorena Ochoa
Former World No 1 Lorena Ochoa won four consecutive titles over four consecutive weeks in 2008. This included a second Major title, the Kraft Nabisco Championship, and becoming the first golfer to win consecutive LPGA Majors since Annika Sorenstam in 2005. These titles awarded Ochoa the magic number she needed to qualify for the World Golf Hall of Fame. However, early retirement from the professional game meant that she was not inducted as players have to complete ten seasons on the LPGA Tour.
Nelly Korda
Following an incredible start to her 2024 season, 25-year-old Nelly Korda is the first American player to win in four or more consecutive starts since Nancy Lopez won five straight tournaments in 1978. She has also become the first American since Kathy Whitworth in 1969 to win four of her first five starts in a season. When Korda tees up at the first women’s Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, she will attempt to win five titles in a row and tie the record of Lopez and Sorenstam.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
7 Ways To Tell If Your Golf Coach Is Right For You
Coaches can be an invaluable part of your progression in golf. Here are some tips to ensure you select the right one
By Emma Booth Published
-
What Is Augusta National's Yardage Difference Between ANWA And The Masters?
Hosted a week apart at Augusta National, we take a look at the difference in hole yardages at ANWA and the Masters
By Alison Root Published
-
A Major Champion And Solheim Cup Stars - The ANWA Already Has An Impressive List Of Past Champions In Just Five Years
The Augusta National Women's Amateur has become one of the most prestigious women's amateur events. Here we take a look at the previous winners
By Alison Root Published
-
What Is The Format Of The Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Set for its fifth edition, how is the winner of the Augusta National Women's Amateur decided?
By Alison Root Published
-
What Are Nelly Korda's Stock Yardages?
The American is one of the longest hitters in the women’s game, but how far does she hit every club in the bag?
By Alison Root Published
-
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Mollie Marcoux Samaan
Get to know the LPGA Commissioner, Mollie Marcoux Samaan, a little better
By Alison Root Published
-
What Is Nelly Korda's Net Worth?
How much is the 10-time LPGA title winner worth? We take a look at the fortune she has amassed
By Alison Root Published
-
'I Was Playing With The Self-Imposed Pressure Of Reaching Single Figures In A Year' – The 4 Tips That Dramatically Transformed My Perception Of Scoring On The Golf Course
Single figure golfer Jess Ratcliffe offers advice on how to stop your card from blowing up!
By Jess Ratcliffe Published