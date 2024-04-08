Which Female Golfers Have Won Four Or More Consecutive LPGA Titles?

It’s uncommon for players to win back-to-back titles, let alone achieve four or five victories on the bounce in consecutive starts. Here we take a look at the players who are members of this exclusive club.

Winners Of 5 Consecutive LPGA Titles

Nancy Lopez made her debut on the LPGA Tour in 1978 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nancy Lopez

Three-time Major champion and Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez set the record of winning five consecutive tournaments during her first full season on the LPGA Tour in 1978. Lopez won three of the five tournaments by just one stroke and at the Coca-Cola Classic, she held her nerve to beat JoAnne Carner in a sudden-death playoff. In the same year the American secured four additional titles including one Major, the LPGA Championship, where she won by six shots over Amy Alcott.

Annika Sorenstam posted a 59 in 2001 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annika Sorenstam

Sweden’s Annika Sorenstam matched Lopez’s record by winning five in a row over the end of the 2004 season and beginning of the 2005 season. Her winning streak included two playoffs, one against Cristie Kerr in the ADT Championship, and the other against Lorena Ochoa at the Safeway International. Sorenstam had previously recorded four wins in four consecutive starts in 2001, including the Standard Register Ping at which she became the first woman in LPGA history to shoot a 59.

Winners Of 4 Consecutive LPGA Titles

Mickey Wright (left) and Nancy Lopez at a post-round interview (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mickey Wright

World Golf Hall of Famer Mickey Wright won 82 LPGA Tour titles including 13 Major Championships between 1958 and 1966. She is the only player in LPGA Tour history to hold all four Major titles at the same time. Not once, but twice, she is also the only player to have achieved a four-tournament winning streak over four consecutive weeks in 1962 and 1963.

Kathy Whitworth after winning the 1981 LPGA Coca-Cola Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kathy Whitworth

Kathy Whitworth holds the record for winning more titles than anyone else on the LPGA or PGA Tours - 88 in total. She also became the first woman to reach career earnings of $1 on the LPGA Tour. Whitworth was the LPGA Player of the Year seven times between 1966 and 1973, and it was during this period in 1969 that she was in the winner’s circle on four consecutive weeks

In the modern era, Lorena Ochoa won four consecutive titles over four consecutive weeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Ochoa

Former World No 1 Lorena Ochoa won four consecutive titles over four consecutive weeks in 2008. This included a second Major title, the Kraft Nabisco Championship, and becoming the first golfer to win consecutive LPGA Majors since Annika Sorenstam in 2005. These titles awarded Ochoa the magic number she needed to qualify for the World Golf Hall of Fame. However, early retirement from the professional game meant that she was not inducted as players have to complete ten seasons on the LPGA Tour.

Nelly Korda will be aiming for a fifth title in a row (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nelly Korda

Following an incredible start to her 2024 season, 25-year-old Nelly Korda is the first American player to win in four or more consecutive starts since Nancy Lopez won five straight tournaments in 1978. She has also become the first American since Kathy Whitworth in 1969 to win four of her first five starts in a season. When Korda tees up at the first women’s Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, she will attempt to win five titles in a row and tie the record of Lopez and Sorenstam.