10 Things You Didn't Know About Hae Ran Ryu
Get to know the South Korean LPGA Tour player, Hae Ran Ryu, a little bit better here
1. Hae Ran Ryu was born 23rd March 2001 in Seoul, South Korea
2. As an amateur, she won the 2018 Korean Women’s Amateur and finished fifth at the 2018 Asian Games
3. Her first Major appearance came in 2016, when Ryu qualified for the US Women's Open
4. Turning professional in 2019, Ryu joined the LPGA of Korea Tour after success on the development tour.
5. Ryu won the LPGA of Korea Tour Rookie of the Year in 2020 and was the LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2023
6. A five-time winner on the LPGA of Korea Tour, Ryu secured her LPGA Tour card in 2023 after winning the 2022 LPGA Q-Series
7. Ryu made an impressive start to her rookie season on the LPGA Tour, achieving 22 cuts in 25 starts and earning $1.5 million in prize money
8. Ryu picked up her first LPGA Tour title at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in November
9. Her best Major finish, to date, came at the 2023 Women's US Open, where she finished eighth
10. The South Korean held the 54-hole lead at the 2024 Chevron Championship
