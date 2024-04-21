10 Things You Didn't Know About Hae Ran Ryu

Get to know the South Korean LPGA Tour player, Hae Ran Ryu, a little bit better here

Hae Ran Ryu hits a tee shot and watches its flight
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

10 Things You Didn't Know About Hae Ran Ryu

1. Hae Ran Ryu was born 23rd March 2001 in Seoul, South Korea

2. As an amateur, she won the 2018 Korean Women’s Amateur and finished fifth at the 2018 Asian Games

3. Her first Major appearance came in 2016, when Ryu qualified for the US Women's Open

Hae Ran Ryu strikes a tee shot with a fairway wood


(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Turning professional in 2019, Ryu joined the LPGA of Korea Tour after success on the development tour.

5. Ryu won the LPGA of Korea Tour Rookie of the Year in 2020 and was the LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2023

6. A five-time winner on the LPGA of Korea Tour, Ryu secured her LPGA Tour card in 2023 after winning the 2022 LPGA Q-Series

7. Ryu made an impressive start to her rookie season on the LPGA Tour, achieving 22 cuts in 25 starts and earning $1.5 million in prize money

A post shared by Haeran Ryu (@haeran_ryu)

A photo posted by on

8. Ryu picked up her first LPGA Tour title at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in November

9. Her best Major finish, to date, came at the 2023 Women's US Open, where she finished eighth

10. The South Korean held the 54-hole lead at the 2024 Chevron Championship

Topics
Women's Golf
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸