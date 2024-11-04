Exclusive: 'Wentworth Club Is Not For Sale' - BMW PGA Championship Host Denies Saudi PIF Sale Report

The iconic British club says it is not for sale and has categorically denied a report that it is in talks with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund

The 1st tee and clubhouse at Wentworth Club seen during the BMW PGA Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

Wentworth Club has categorically denied a report that it is being sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) and confirmed to Golf Monthly that the club is not for sale.

Reports emerged last week of a potential sale to the LIV Golf backers after DP World Tour player Eddie Pepperell said on his BBC podcast 'The Chipping Forecast' that he was told that the PIF was buying the BMW PGA Championship host venue.

The club, which which was bought in 2014 by Thai-Chinese investment company, the Reignwood Group, made it clear in an exclusive interview with Golf Monthly that there are no plans for the iconic British club to change hands.

"Wentworth Club can today confirm that these rumours are unfounded," the Wentworth Board said.

"Wentworth Club is not for sale. There have been numerous expressions of interests in buying Wentworth post COVID, but Reignwood is committed to its position of long-term investment in the asset."

And asked whether the club is looking for any extra investment or has been in discussions with the PIF, the Wentworth Board gave a categorical 'no'.

"No. The Club is in good financial status, there is no interest in bringing in additional investment," they said.

"There has always been global interest coming directly or through agencies with expressions of interest in purchasing the Club. There has not been any direct dialogue between Wentworth Club and PIF on this topic.

"Wentworth Club is not for sale, the Reignwood Group is committed to the Club’s future and is excited about the imminent launch of the reimagined and restored East Course as well as the new state-of-the-art Golf Academy.

"Wentworth Club is also an important asset in Reignwood’s global golf club portfolio, including Reignwood Pine Valley in Beijing and Reignwood Park in Thailand, which is currently under construction with total investment over 1 billion USD. Wentworth Club is in good financial status, there is no interest in bringing in additional investment."

Reignwood invested over £20m in the club after purchasing it in 2014, which saw extensive upgrades to both the West course and clubhouse. The Harry Colt-designed East Course is currently going under renovation while the club is also building a new par 3 course and state-of-the-art academy. There are further plans in 2025 to improve Wentworth's tennis facilities.

Billy Horschel holds the BMW PGA Championship trophy

Billy Horschel won his second BMW PGA Championship title in September after beating Rory McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence in a playoff

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wentworth has been home to the DP World Tour's flagship BMW PGA Championship for 40 years, and less than two months ago witnessed a playoff eagle from Billy Horschel to take down Rory McIlroy for his second win in the event.

The club described it as one of the "incredible moments" seen on the West course.

"We are honoured and proud to host the flagship event on the DP World Tour schedule, working closely with our fantastic partners and welcoming more than 100,000 spectators to our private estate," the Wentworth board said.

"Watching Billy Horschel lift the BMW PGA Championship for a second time after seeing off Thriston Lawrence and Rory McIlroy in a thrilling play-off and becoming the first American to win the BMW PGA Championship twice, was one of the incredible moments on the West Course."

Reignwood also has the goal of Wentworth becoming "the world's premier private golf and country club". It maintains that the exclusive membership model is working, which is a debenture system launched in 2016, and is delivering an experience for its members "like no other."

The six-figure debentures help fund the club's investment projects, with Wentworth now approaching 800 members.

An illustration of Wentworth Club's new academy and par 3 course

Wentworth has big plans for a new academy and par 3 course

(Image credit: Wentworth Club)

"Since the acquisition of Wentworth Club, Reignwood Group has strived to continually fine-tune the overall brand positioning and structure of Wentworth Club, continually investing and enhancing in the short-term to ensure we achieve our long-term vision, that an asset with such a distinguished heritage in golf should be well preserved and long-lasting," the club told Golf Monthly.

"Wentworth Club cares for the environment in which it operates within, with a conscious focus on sustainability throughout the operation and at the same time creating the next generation of sports men and women with the Wentworth Foundation.

"The membership model is working, the Club is enjoying a schedule of continued investment and importantly we are delivering a membership experience like no other."

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

