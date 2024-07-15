Hoping To Be At The Open This Week? General Tickets Might Be Sold Out But Hospitality Spots Are Still Available

The Open Championship is always one of the sporting highlights of the summer, but how can fans get tickets to attend the 152nd edition of the championship at Royal Troon this week?

Unfortunately, if you're reading this and don't have a ticket, you're in a race against time to get one before the first tee shot is struck on Thursday morning. General sale tickets for Royal Troon sold out months ago, a common sight no matter what golf course is hosting the Open Championship.

However, there are a few ways left if you're desperate to be in attendance at one of the UK's most famous golf clubs.

The best way we can recommend is through the ticket resale platform on The Open website. Here, fans can sell unwanted tickets for the 152nd Open to other fans at face-value prices all the way up until the end of the tournament on the 21st of July.

Tickets purchased through the resale platform are non-refundable and cannot be re-listed on the site, while punters are limited to purchasing four tickets per day. Unfortunately for those looking to bring younger golf fans to the event, there are no junior tickets available through resale.

It's worth noting that all ticket buyers through the resale platform must be members of the One Club, The R&A's revamped free membership scheme. Joining the One Club has a number of benefits, including exclusive discounts on golf equipment, experiences and access to the ticket ballot for the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush next year.

Hospitality tickets remain available for The Open if you're looking for that unforgettable experience at Royal Troon (and you have the budget to do so).

Premium experiences are divided into six fully-inclusive experiences, catering for those with different tastes and budgets. The three cheapest of the premium experiences - Origins Suites, Engravers and Champions are all sold out, but tickets remain for the Scorers (£300), Scorers Premium (£650) and Medallists (£1500) remain available for purchase.

We recommend joining the One Club, where news of how and when to get tickets for Royal Portrush in 2025 will be sent to One Club members first.