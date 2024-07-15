Hoping To Be At The Open This Week? General Tickets Might Be Sold Out But Hospitality Spots Are Still Available

Demand is high for tickets at Royal Troon, and here are tips of how to get them

A course scenic view as fans watch play on the 18th hole from the grandstands during the final round on day four of the 145th Open Championship at Royal Troon on July 17, 2016 in Troon, Scotland.
The Open Championship is always one of the sporting highlights of the summer, but how can fans get tickets to attend the 152nd edition of the championship at Royal Troon this week?

Unfortunately, if you're reading this and don't have a ticket, you're in a race against time to get one before the first tee shot is struck on Thursday morning. General sale tickets for Royal Troon sold out months ago, a common sight no matter what golf course is hosting the Open Championship.

However, there are a few ways left if you're desperate to be in attendance at one of the UK's most famous golf clubs. 

The best way we can recommend is through the ticket resale platform on The Open website. Here, fans can sell unwanted tickets for the 152nd Open to other fans at face-value prices all the way up until the end of the tournament on the 21st of July. 

Tickets purchased through the resale platform are non-refundable and cannot be re-listed on the site, while punters are limited to purchasing four tickets per day. Unfortunately for those looking to bring younger golf fans to the event, there are no junior tickets available through resale.

It's worth noting that all ticket buyers through the resale platform must be members of the One Club, The R&A's revamped free membership scheme. Joining the One Club has a number of benefits, including exclusive discounts on golf equipment, experiences and access to the ticket ballot for the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush next year.

Hospitality tickets remain available for The Open if you're looking for that unforgettable experience at Royal Troon (and you have the budget to do so). 

Premium experiences are divided into six fully-inclusive experiences, catering for those with different tastes and budgets. The three cheapest of the premium experiences - Origins Suites, Engravers and Champions are all sold out, but tickets remain for the Scorers (£300), Scorers Premium (£650) and Medallists (£1500) remain available for purchase. 

We recommend joining the One Club, where news of how and when to get tickets for Royal Portrush in 2025 will be sent to One Club members first.

Conor Keenan
News Writer

Conor Keenan is a freelance writer, joining Golf Monthly in the spring of 2024. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush. 

In the bag:

Driver: Ping G

3 wood: Callaway Epic

Hybrid: Ping G425

Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour

Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60

Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62

